NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina has received over $130 million in previously frozen federal education funds, bringing an end to weeks of uncertainty for the state’s schools, educators, and students.

The released funds include Title I-C, II-A, III-A, and IV-A, designated for programs supporting English language learners, teacher development, migratory students, and academic enrichment.

The release follows advocacy from state leaders, including Attorney General Jeff Jackson, who joined a lawsuit with 23 other states challenging the federal government’s decision to freeze nationwide education funding.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Maurice “Mo” Green and State Board of Education Chairman Eric Davis released the following joint statement expressing relief and emphasizing the importance of these funds for providing quality education to all students:

“We have received official notification from the U.S. Department of Education that previously frozen federal education funds for North Carolina have arrived. This includes over $130 million in Title I-C, II-A, III-A and IV-A funding that our schools, educators and students have been counting on.

“With this release, North Carolina students and educators will have access to funds for a variety of uses including English language instruction, professional development for thousands of teachers, services for migratory students and academic enrichment programs. We appreciate the efforts of all who advocated for the release of these funds.

“While the delay created unnecessary uncertainty, we can now focus on what matters most — providing excellent educational opportunities for all North Carolina public school students.”

The uncertainty stemmed from the Trump administration’s earlier decision to freeze $6.8 billion in federal education funds across the country, raising concerns in North Carolina about potential layoffs and disruptions to school programs. A lawsuit was filed after the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) initially declined to release the funds.

The arrival of these funds allows North Carolina schools to proceed with planning and hiring for the upcoming academic year.