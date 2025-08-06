July 25

LILESVILLE — At 9:15 a.m., Sgt. W. Jordan responded to property on Ravine Rd. following a report of a blue in color Dodge van entering the property on two recent occasions. On one of these trespassing jaunts, the owner managed to get a picture of the van’s tag, which came back to a home located on South Street in Rockingham. With the assistance of the RCSO, Sgt. Jordan visited the home, finding the described blue van backed into the residence, the pictured license plate still on the vehicle. At the scene, law enforcement spoke with a female who admitted to coming and going from the property. She said both times the male she was with allegedly entered the chicken coop on the property and removed copper wiring from inside, valued at $500. Warrants were then obtained for Richard Blakely III and Cameron Odom. Case closed by arrest.

ACSO — At 10:59 a.m., Deputy K. Jackson responded to the Sheriff’s Office in response to a female wishing to turn in a firearm. The brown and black BB gun, value unknown, was left in the woman’s home following the arrest of another. Case closed by means other than arrest.

AC Department of Social Services At 2:23 p.m., Deputy J. Ratliff responded to the Dpt. of Social Services where her presence was requested at the back of the building to resolve a domestic issue. Once the issue was resolved, members involved in the dispute were found to have no license plate tag on their vehicle. Deputy Ratliff advised the group they would need somebody to come and pick them up or would need to go straight to the Government Center and obtain a valid tag as in its current state, the vehicle is illegal to drive. Case is active.

MORVEN — At 4:02 a.m., Deputy G. Cox responded to a report of a disturbance at a home on Hightower Road. Shortly after the call came into dispatch, Deputy’s Cox and C. Raffaldt arrived with Sgt. W. Kelly in toe to the scene. After speaking with the two combatants causing the disturbance, a man and a woman, it was confirmed the two began arguing verbally with each other. Growing tired of the dispute, the female snatched the male’s cell phone, refusing to return in. Naturally perturbed by this turn of events, the male responded by picking up a cinder block and launching it at the female’s vehicle, which sustained damage to its front windshield and rear passenger window from the incident. The amount of damage caused by the cinder block is unknown. The male subject was trespassed from the property, leaving without further incident. Case is active.

July 26

WADESBORO — At 11:48 a.m., Deputy J. Alexson responded to Woodall Road following a welfare check on an adult. At the scene, Deputy Alexson learned from the homeowner the possibly neglected adult had been staying with her for a few weeks while the woman’s daughter, and primary caregiver, stayed out back of the home in a camper. The woman further stated that her friend and houseguest was being neglected by her daughter, her daily needs allegedly going unmet for at least two or three days. Next, Deputy Alexson made contact with the daughter, whom he noticed appeared to be under the influence of an impairing substance. Following his collecting of evidence, Deputy Alexson spoke with the ACDSS, initiating a referral for suspected neglect of an adult. The neglected mother was evaluated by EMS staff at the scene, who then transferred her to Atrium Anson for further medical evaluation. Case closed by means other than arrest.

POLKTON — At 4:20 p.m., Deputy K. Jackson responded to Jones Pond Road following a report of a domestic disturbance caused by a combative minor who allegedly hit their mother in the eye. The victim and mother met Deputy Jackson at the end of the home’s driveway when he arrived. She said an argument had taken place over custody and the child then struck the mother with their hand. Deputy Jackson noted in reports he observed a red mark on the right side of the mother’s face. After speaking with the father and minor, both claimed the child did not hit the mother, but instead was merely trying to retrieve their iPad charger from the mother. All parties were informed of their legal rights in this matter. Case is active.

MORVEN — At 1:21 a.m., Sgt. W. Kelly responded to Crawford Pond Road following a report of an assault. At the scene, Sgt. Kelly spoke with a Hispanic male who claimed to be assaulted. EMS was called to the scene though the victim declined further medical care or evaluation. Deputy’s G. Cox and C. Raffaldt arrived on scene and performed a security sweep of the premises, learning another member involved in the assault were on the second floor of the home. Upstairs, law enforcement located the other fighter who also showed signs of injury. Both men wished to press charges against the other, so both individuals were transported to the Magistrate’s Office, where Magistrate Mims determined there was probable cause to charge both with simple assault. Fransisco Ramirez was given a $1000 secured bond, while Blas Gonzalez-Diez received a $1,500 secure bond. Both men were escorted to the Anson County Jail without incident. Case closed by arrest.

July 28

POLKTON — At 3:46 a.m., Deputy C. Raffaldt responded to Prison Camp Rd. following a report of a drone flying over the prison for the past hour. According to the caller, the drone did not land or drop anything during its flight. Witnesses at the scene stated there has been similar suspicious drone activity occurring consistently on weekends after dark for some time. The drone is described as having flashing red and white lights. Despite law enforcement conducting an investigation, it remains unclear if the strange drone activity is connected to similar incidents occurring across the country, an elaborate jail break plan is in the works, or if a resident is simply taking his drone for pleasure cruises across the skies of the prison for enjoyment. Case is active.