Since 2013, Comfort Cases has distributed more than 285,000 Comfort Cases and Comfort XL duffel bags to children in the foster care system in all 50 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom.

NORTH CAROLINA — To support children entering foster care, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina’s (Blue Cross NC’s) Healthy Blue Care Together Medicaid managed care plan has teamed up with international non-profit Comfort Cases to launch the “Pathway to Comfort” program.

This transformative initiative provides backpacks filled with comfort and personal care items – like pajamas, stuffed animals and books – to children and youth entering foster care across North Carolina.

“At Healthy Blue Care Together, we believe every child deserves care, hope, and the opportunity to thrive — especially our children experiencing the child welfare system,” said CEO of Healthy Blue and Healthy Blue Care Together Angela Boykin. “Through the Pathway to Comfort program, and in partnership with local social service agencies, we’re making sure North Carolina’s children and youth in foster care receive the support they need from day one. Together, we’re building brighter futures for our children and our communities.”

When a child enters foster care, often they have only a few personal belongings, sometimes packed only in a trash bag. Each Comfort Cases backpack contains new pajamas, a blanket, a hygiene kit, a book, and more. These backpacks give children entering care something of their own, providing support during a difficult transition. Pathway to Comfort allows North Carolina social service agencies to order Comfort Cases for local children free of charge.

As of late 2024/early 2025, there are between approximately 10,500 and 12,000 children in foster care in North Carolina, depending on whether young adults (ages 18-21) are included. For example, one report indicates almost 10,899 children in care as of December 2024, while another cites over 10,500 in May 2025. The state faces a significant shortage of licensed foster families to care for these children.

“Pathway to Comfort is transforming how North Carolina supports children in foster care,” said Rob Scheer, Founder and CEO of Comfort Cases. “Along with Healthy Blue Care Together, we’re ensuring that comfort and dignity reach every corner of the state.”

In recognition of the unique health care needs of children in foster care and experiencing the child welfare system, North Carolina launched the new Children & Families Specialty Plan on Dec. 1. This statewide NC Medicaid managed care plan, which will be operated by Blue Cross NC as Healthy Blue Care Together, is part of North Carolina’s commitment to improving the long-term health and well-being of children experiencing foster care and the child welfare system. This statewide NC Medicaid managed care plan will provide Medicaid-enrolled children, youth and young adults served by child welfare with seamless, integrated health care.

As part of the ongoing partnership between Healthy Blue Care Together and Comfort Cases, nearly 2,000 Comfort Cases have been provided for North Carolina children this year alone.