WADESBORO – After more than a decade away from competition, the Anson High School Varsity Cheerleaders made a triumphant return the weekend before Thanksgiving, capturing first place in their division and earning the overall title of Grand Champions at the 2025-2026 Cheer Explosion held at E.E. Waddell High School. The victory marks the program’s first major win in more than 15-20 years and signals a renewed era of pride and progress for Anson High School.

The Bearcats had not competed in over ten years, focusing primarily on school spirit and sideline performances. Under newly appointed Varsity Coach Shannon Spencer, the team embraced longer practices, strengthened their skills, and built the trust needed to compete at a high level.

“This is more than cheerleading,” Coach Spencer said. “It’s about building confidence, opening doors for our athletes, and showing Anson County what teamwork can achieve.”

The competition team included Ayanna Fisher, Kamryn Harrington, Laniya Thomas, Jada Griffin, LaVayah Harvey, M’Kayla Coleman, Shi’Na Little, Abigail Crawford, Kayden Edwards, Jocelyn Parker, and Komoria Chambers. Their routine featured synchronized tumbling, tight formations, and strong energy that set them apart from other teams.

The athletes described the moment they were named Grand Champions as surreal.

“I felt so excited and ecstatic,” said Jada Griffin. “We really just did that, and we put everything together in a week.”

Before taking the mat, many said they felt nervous, but determined.

“I knew we had this,” said M’Kayla Coleman. “I remembered who I do this for, and I gave it my all.”

Preparing for the event wasn’t easy. Several cheerleaders said the toughest part was the long practices and the pressure of getting competition ready in a short amount of time. They leaned on each other to stay motivated.

“We crack jokes, dance, and hype each other up,” said Komoria Chambers. “That’s how we get through the long days.”

Principal Stinson expressed pride in the team’s achievement, noting their quick unity as a major factor in their success.

“Their ability to come together so quickly was impressive,” he said. “Through hard work, perseverance, and coachability, anything can be achieved.”

He said he hopes this season’s accomplishments lay out the groundwork for a legacy rooted in character, academics and athletic excellence.

The community response was immediate and enthusiastic. Parents, faculty, and supporters filled the stands, cheering loudly as Anson’s name was announced. Coach Spencer later thanked the community, her athletes and the school’s leadership for their support, emphasizing that this is only the beginning for the program.

With their historic comeback now complete, the Bearcats are already preparing for their next competition. Their return to the mat isn’t just a victory, it’s the start of something big for Anson Cheer, a program determined to rise, grow, and continue bringing championships home to Anson County.

Reach Brittany Evans at

bevans@cmpapers.com