County begins testing for COVID-19

WADESBORO — The Anson County Health Department is beginning to administer tests for COVID-19.
COVID-10is an illness caused by a virus that can spread from person to person. The virus that causes COVID-19 is a new coronavirus that has spread throughout the world. COVID-19 symptoms can range from mild (or no symptoms) to severe illness.
You can become infected by coming into close contact (about 6 feet or two arm lengths) with a person who has COVID-19. COVID-19 is primarily spread from person to person. You can become infected from respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. You may also be able to get it by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it, and then by touching your mouth, nose, or eyes.
If you currently have symptoms of COVID-19 such as: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache,new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea, you should call your primary care provider or urgent care if you do not have a medical home. If you are experiencing severe, life-threatening symptoms (for example, severe difficulty breathing, altered thinking, blue lips), seek immediate medical care or call 9-1-1.
If you are 21 and over and currently do not have symptoms but fall into one of the following categories and are interested in COVID-19 testing, call the Anson County Health Department at 704-694-5188 to make an appointment.
— Close contacts of known positive cases, regardless of symptoms.
— Groups of some of the populations with a higher risk of exposure or a higher risk of severe disease if they become infected. People in these groups should get tested if they believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19, whether or not they have symptoms.
— People who live in or have regular contact with high-risk settings (long-term care facility, homeless shelter, correctional facility, migrant farm worker camp, etc.).
— People from historically marginalized populations who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
— Frontline and essential workers (grocery store clerks, gas station attendants, child care workers, construction sites, processing plants, etc.)
— Health care workers or first responders.
— People who are at higher risk of severe illness.
— Is 65 years of age or older
— Lives in a nursing home or long-term care facility
— Has a high-risk condition that includes: chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma
— heart disease with complications
— compromised immune system
— severe obesity – body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher
— other underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, such as diabetes, renal failure or liver disease
— People who have attended protests, rallies, or other mass gatherings within the past two weeks could have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or could have exposed others.
