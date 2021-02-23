Football returns to Anson

WADESBORO — Football returned to Anson County after a year-long drought as the Bearcats hosted a scrimmage in preparation for the season.

Anson football hosted Albemarle for a muddy match on Feb. 19. The hour-long game allowed players to get comfortable on the field again, especially with new COVID protocols.

This scrimmage was the first time the Bearcats played since 2019. COVID-19 put the sports world on hold, forcing a normal Friday night lights season in the Fall to be pushed back until the Spring of 2021.

Anson will host Clinton on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for Feb. 26, but to avoid potential rain, the game will now be played one day earlier.

Superintendent Howard McLean and Anson High School Principal Chris Stinson created a ticket distribution plan which will limit the number of spectators.

Each senior participant will be allowed two tickets to the game and each underclassman participant will receive one ticket. Families are limited to only two tickets. A spectator list will be finalized by 8 p.m. the night before. The list will be final and any names that do not match will not be admitted.

Even if you are unable to attend, the game will be live streamed on the Anson High School Facebook page.