Lilesville resident celebrates 100th birthday

The Town of Lilesville presents Lucille McLendon with a certificate of her century-long life on March 13. Liz O’Connell | Anson Record Friends and family decorate Lucille McLendon’s front yard in celebration of her 100th birthday. Liz O’Connell | Anson Record Family and friends take turns talking with Lucille McLendon and wishing her a happy birthday. Liz O’Connell | Anson Record

LILESVILLE — Family, friends and local Lilesville first responders drove through Lucille McLendon’s neighborhood to help her celebrate her 100th birthday.

McLendon was born on March 14, 1921, though the celebration was on March 13.

The parade of cars started with the Lilesville police and fire department, followed by dozens of cars decorated with signs and balloons. McLendon sat in her wheelchair, waving at each car. Flowers and balloons surrounded her. A local resident even made large letters that spelled out “Lucille is 100!”

Each car received candy and a news clip outlining what was happening in 1921. Warren G. Harding was the U.S. President. The average net income was $2,938. A gallon of gas cost $0.25, first class stamp was $0.02 and a dozen eggs were $0.55. Albert Einstein lectured about his “Theory of Relativity” in New York City.

After the parade, the Town of Lilesville presented her with a special certificate to honor her milestone and lifetime of memories. Friends and family sang to her, took pictures and ate cake.