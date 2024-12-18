November 29

LILESVILLE — At 10:33 a.m., Deputy Jacky King responded to a residence on Second St. following a report of someone breaking into a motor vehicle and removing the steering column of the victim’s Hyundai Elantra. Damage to the vehicle is unknown and no other items were reported stolen from the vehicle. Case is active.

MORVEN — At 3:10 p.m., Deputy King responded to Sportsman Rd. following a report of illegal dumping. The victim reported finding several trash bags dumped in the area. The trash did not contain any identifying information of the perpetrator. The case is active.

PEACHLAND — At 9:25 p.m., Deputies James Alexson and Marsh responded to a call on Lower White Store Rd. following a report of an altercation taking place at the residence. Once at the scene, deputies learned from the male involved that things turned violent when he confronted his wife about her cheating, saying he had been aware of her infidelity for about two months. He had intended to confront his wayward spouse after the holidays, but when he questioned her outright and she admitted to the affair, a verbal altercation ensued, followed by him taking his wife’s phone from her. Becoming aggressive, he claimed his wife lunged for her phone, scratching him under the eye, a wound observed by deputies at the scene. Claiming self defence, the husband claims he grabbed his wife, taking her to the ground. The couple was then transported to the magistrate’s office where Magistrate Woodburn found probable cause to charge Julian White Jr. with assault on a female and Lenelle White with simple assault. The couple was then remanded to the Anson County Jail under a 48 hour hold without bond. Case closed by arrest.

POLKTON — At 5:09 p.m., Deputy Cory Howard spoke with a gentleman wishing to file a report that his black 2002 F350 vehicle, valued at $20,000, was stolen. The victim claimed his vehicle had been in the possession of a man named “Irvin” for repairs. When Irvin called to ask him if he had moved his truck, the victim learned it was stolen November 25. The case is active.

POLKTON — At 12:52 a.m., Deputies Isaac Cash and Mullis responded to a residence on Sturdivant St. following a report of an altercation involving a gun. Fueled by alcohol, the dispute was still underway when deputies arrived. The argument involved family members who did not wish to press charges against each other. Despite one gentleman making repeated threats against the officers, no arrests were made. Case closed by means other than arrest.

MORVEN — At 10:26 a.m., Deputy Cory Howard arrived at a residence on Sandy Ridge Church Rd. after a call came into dispatch from a female victim insisting that law enforcement needed to do its job and send someone to her residence. Doing his job and arriving at the scene, Deputy Howard learned from the victim that her troubled son had become angry and attacked her. The son claimed that his mother started the altercation. Deputy Howard observed no injuries to either party. As the mother claimed this is not the first time her son had attacked her, Deputy Howard investigated her claim and discovered several past instances similar in nature. He reported the pattern of altercations to DSS. Case is active.

LILESVILLE — At 12:46 a.m., Deputy Luis Galvan responded to a residence on Forest Rd. following a report of an alcohol induced domestic dispute between mother and son, resulting in the mother desiring the removal of her son from the home. Arriving at the scene, Deputy Galvan found both parties intoxicated. The mother claimed her son was acting out and tearing apart the residence, so she had forced him from the home. Deputy Galvan explained to the mother that she legally has to allow her son back into the house, as it is where he also resides. While attempting to explain the eviction process to the mother, an explanation Deputy Galvan noted in his report has been told to the mother several times in the past, she became irate and refused to listen. Instead, she insisted her son had threatened her. Hearing this, Deputy Galvan told her she would need to go to the magistrate’s office to lodge a complaint. Initially the mother got up to go, before changing her mind, and sitting back down on her couch. Now let back into the house, the son decided to go to his bedroom and sleep off the remaining effects of alcohol. As the mother shouted Deputy Galvan out of the home, and he observed no indication of assault, he left the residence. Case closed by exception.

December 6

LILESVILLE — At 10:08 p.m., Deputy Jeremy Benoist responded to Stanback Ferry Ice Plant Rd. in reference to a house being shot up. Arriving at the scene, Deputy Benoist spoke with the caller who said he was in the kitchen when he heard the gunshots, and immediately dropped to the floor. The victim said he was able to see a vehicle fleeing the scene, though was unable to describe its make or model. Checking the area, Deputy Benoist discovered several 9mm shell casings in front of the caller’s home and that of his neighbor. Reports indicate, Deputy Benoist also noted several entry holes into the residence. Unfortunately for the victim, he had a warrant for his arrest out of South Carolina, and was taken into custody on scene. Case is active.