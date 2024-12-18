CHARLOTTE – United Way of Greater Charlotte recently announced its 2025 investment of $17.9 million in communities across its four-county footprint – awarding $9 million in grants to 134 organizations working to lift families out of poverty and improve economic mobility.

The $17.9 million investment also includes $5.3 million from the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County to advance A Home For All initiatives. A Home For All is a community-wide effort to address homelessness and housing instability. The remaining $3.6 million includes additional United Way community investments and donor-directed funding for nonprofits.

“Our commitment to our mission remains steadfast, focusing on what matters most to our residents,” said Kathryn Firmin-Sellers, Interim President and CEO of United Way of Greater Charlotte. “Even during times of transition, our work continues with unwavering dedication. We are proud to invest in solutions that address the evolving needs of our community, ensuring every dollar supports meaningful change.”

This year, 63 residents representing neighborhoods served — a notable increase from last year— and 107 community volunteers participated in the Unite Charlotte, United Neighborhoods and regional grant panels to determine funding decisions.

United Way will continue its investment of $4.9 million to its United Neighborhoods program serving neighborhoods across the City of Charlotte’s six Corridors of Opportunity, North Mecklenburg and United Neighborhoods’ original neighborhoods — Grier Heights, Lakeview and Renaissance West. Funding will support 66 nonprofit organizations, some serving multiple geographies, that residents believe can best deliver services needed to help achieve their vision for their neighborhoods.

Residents and Community Quarterback organizations in each geography invited more than 75% of these place-based nonprofits to continue their services into 2025, reflecting a strong alignment between community needs and agency expertise. Both agencies and residents agree on the right fit based on neighborhood priorities, with United Way supporting these efforts through funding and technical assistance, underscoring its dedication to creating lasting community impact.

United Way’s Unite Charlotte program will invest over $3 million in 55 agencies – thanks to continued funding by Mecklenburg County and other private foundations. Unite Charlotte provides grants and capacity-building support to grassroots organizations whose leadership is highly reflective of the community they serve. The funding helps support their mission and work, increase their impact and grow a more diverse and inclusive pipeline of nonprofit leaders in Charlotte.

Regional investments totaling more than $847,000 will fund 20 nonprofits across Anson, Cabarrus and Union Counties. In Cabarrus County, funding supports six nonprofits that, together, form the Mental Wellness Collaborative, which welcomes the Boys and Girls Club of Cabarrus County as its newest partner. In Anson County, funding supports four nonprofits focusing on housing stability, food security, childhood literacy and mentoring.

Additionally, 12 nonprofits in Union County will receive funding to address housing stability, food security, the needs of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, childhood literacy, mentoring programs, and access to affordable, quality healthcare.

The $5.3 million investment in A Home For All reflects a community-wide commitment to address homelessness and housing instability by centering individuals with lived expertise in the planning and developing of solutions for each initiative. The funding will support three key initiatives: Property Provider Recruitment and Retention, led by Housing Collaborative, to expand affordable housing through a large-scale campaign with recruitment and retention incentives; an Upstream Rental Assistance pilot program launching in early 2025 to prevent evictions and address housing instability for at-risk households; and a Critical Home Repair initiative to expand efforts to meet the growing demand of low-income homeowners.

“Together with our partners, we are committed to sustaining impactful initiatives and embracing innovative approaches to create lasting opportunities for all,” said Firmin-Sellers. “Across all our initiatives, we prioritize resident-led strategies, ensuring the voices of our community guide our efforts.”