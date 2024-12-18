“The Culinary Camp prepared desserts for the event. We also served guests as well. We had chocolate chip cookies, sugar cookies, brownies, and snickerdoodles,” said local baker Aaliyah Crawford.

T-Mobile staff and HOLLA! board members gathered to celebrate Morven’s new aphitheater to be built at HOLLA! Development Center through T-Mobile’s Hometown Grants.

MORVEN — Recently, T-Mobile announced 25 new recipients of its Hometown Grant, a grant that gives up to $50,000 in funding to jumpstart development projects that stimulate economic growth and foster community unity.

Joining a list of new grant recipients from towns in states like New York, Illinois, Oklahoma, Maine, and many others, is Morven’s own HOLLA! Development Center.

“We are truly a blessed organization,” says Leon Gatewood, founder of HOLLA!, a community centered non-profit organization that will be celebrating 20 years of service in Anson County this coming 2025.

“T-Mobile is an amazing business partner and I look forward to continuing to work with them in the future,” says Gatewood, who has worked with the Anson County school district to facilitate T-Mobile’s bringing 1,100 free hotspots to students.

“We want to be a part of the community,” says T-Mobile’s Agustin Barros, of the cellular companies initiative to bring 5G into rural America. He added that T-Mobile is committed to bringing 25 million in grants over the next five years to communities like Morven.

In true HOLLA! style, the organization threw a holiday party to celebrate the exciting news with the community.

Newly elected district 7 Commissioner Joshua Ellerbe was not only in attendance, he provided the invocation for the evening.

Also present was NAACP Branch President Sinic Marsh. “I look forward to continuing to work with Leon. His council is priceless,” says Marsh, who also praised HOLLA!’s staff.

Proudly holding up a $50,000 check, Gatewood said his organization plans to use the money to build an outdoor amphitheater for the community. He said he hopes the amphitheater will strengthen performing arts in the community and provide live entertainment for people all over Anson County to come and enjoy.

As of this month, T-Mobile has provided more than 15 million in Hometown Grants to 350 communities in 48 states and one US territory since it began its five year commitment to small towns and rural communities across America.

