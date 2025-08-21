ANSON COUNTY — On August 13, Darryl Landis Simon, 60, of Airport Road in Wadesboro, was arrested by Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies at a residence on Oakwood Lane in Indian Trail, NC, according to law enforcement officials.

Reports state Simon is charged with Conspiracy to Traffic in Methamphetamine/Amphetamine, Conspiracy to Traffic in Cocaine, Conspiracy to Traffic in Opium or Heroin, and Weapon-Possession Gun while Trafficking.

Following his arrest, Simon was remanded to federal custody.