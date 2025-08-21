ANSON COUNTY — Around the county Saturday several back-to-school events were held to kick the school year off right for both students and parents.

Once such event was the Voice of Evangelism Church out of Richmond County back to school event held in Morven. Over 100 book bags stuffed full of school supplies were given away. Attendees were given a chance to cool off and have fun with a splashing pool and bouncy castle available.

Pastor Michael Mormon said the idea came from one of his parishioners, Amanda Johnson.

“This has been a wonderful turnout, and I thank God for the parents who brought their kids out here today,” said Johnson. “The atmosphere today has truly been one of fun, respect, and fellowship. I feel blessed to be a part.”

Mormon said most supplies were donated by church members.

“This is our first year returning to holding this type of event,” he said. “We are grateful to assist parents and kids with these needed supplies to go back to school. We hope to bless them because we know students use these supplies up fast and we know parents and students could use the help throughout the year.”

Mormon’s wife, April, was also at the event helping to hand out supplies and greet attendees.

“We are really glad to be here helping out and just being part of the community,” she said. “We are looking forward to holding this again next year as well our upcoming Vacation Bible School program.”

Vacation Bible School at Voice of Evangelism Church will be held August 19-22.

“I feel really blessed to be out here with the kids in our community,” they said. “It’s all about being available for our children.”

In addition to the Back-to-School event in Morven, similar events were held in Polkton, Ansonville and many other locations throughout Anson County.