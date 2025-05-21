HOLLA!’s Golden Warrior Mr. Leon Gatewood kept events on track, keeping runners to a start time of 9 a.m. sharp

MORVEN — Anticipation built all year for the annual HOLLA! Community Development Center 5K Run. Participants arrived at 8 a.m. Saturday to register for their chance to get moving for a great cause. By 9 a.m., racers lined up, took their mark, and were off!

The winners at the event were Octavion Harrell, Immanuel Lemon, and Samuel Cole.

Harrell, who came in second place last year, was pleased to beat his record and come in first place this year. He finished with an impressive time of 26.22.

Second place winner, Immanuel Lemon, is new to participating in HOLLA!’s 5K race. At thirteen, Lemon finished with a time of 27.12. Lemon, who is about to go into eighth grade, says he enjoys math.

“Algebra is my favorite,” says Lemon. Already proving himself athletically, Lemon says he plans to pursue playing basketball and football in the future.

With a seven second difference proving the deciding factor, Samuel Cole flew across the finish line with a time of 27.19.

Neil Dowell, a representative of Finish Well Timing out of Gastonia, says he loves coming out to assist Mr. Leon Gatewood, CEO of HOLLA! Dowell works with his wife Starr, who was overseeing another race taking place in the area. The couple has over 20 years experience accurately timing races.

“Charities are our passion,” said Dowell, speaking for him and his wife. “We have been coming out here for the last five or six years … I can’t say enough about how good a guy Mr. Gatewood is. This is a wonderful thing for the community, and I admire all he does.”

New Rural Project’s co-founder Cynthia Wallace wholeheartedly agrees with Dowell.

Wallace said, “HOLLA! Does so much good in this community. Anytime Leon asks, we are coming. HOLLA! Is a great organization that does so much for Anson and the broader community.”

Also with the New Rural Project, Jarvis Pegues registered to participate in the 5K.

A familiar face at many local events representing the New Rural Project in the community, Pegues explains, “At New Rural Project it is all about helping people understand their rights, how to participate in civic duty, and engage with voters. We are working to bring positive change in our cities and communities.”

When it comes to whipping oneself back in shape, Tasha Coleman has got you covered!

Coleman says, “You got to start somewhere and for me, the HOLLA! 5K is just the beginning. This is my motivation every year to keep me going and focused the rest of the year.”

Kia Smith was also excited to be present and a part of the 5K.

Smith said, “The HOLLA! Center is an integral part of the Anson community, especially through its work with literacy and academic tutoring. Our Golden Warrior [Mr. Leon Gatewood] has worked hard to foster a positive environment for everyone, but especially for our little ones to grow, learn and thrive.”

Another runner, Beverly Cason came all the way from Charlotte to participate in the 5K in her hometown with two of her friends.

“I am a strong supporter of Mr. Leon,” she said. “All the work he does in the community is so necessary and has led the community to grow and excel.”

Cason says she chose to run because it is for a good cause, and she is proud to have such an important annual event take place in her hometown. Cason adds, “This is home for me.”