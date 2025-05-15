WADESBORO — Tucked behind the Pizza Hut and McDonald’s lies a staple in the Anson County community, Harvest Ministries Outreach Center. The church and community center offers a multi-racial, non-denomination, all are welcome haven in the Wadesboro community, and is pastored by father and son gospel-sharing duo Apostle Tim Adams and Pastor Steve Adams. A highly visible couple in the community, Pastor Steve and his wife, Lady Lyndsey Adams, have forged a church home in Anson that seeks to fulfill God’s command of showing love to one another.

Now, the Harvest Ministries congregation and the Adams’ family wish to give back by celebrating a community whose support they feel has been invaluable to their continued success and growth. A special ribbon cutting honoring the past, present, and future endeavors of Harvest Ministries continued partnership with Ansonians will be held Sunday, June 29, at 10:30 a.m. and all are welcome to attend.

Beginning as a vision Apostle Tim received from God, Harvest Ministries Outreach Center has grown from a small congregation of devoted gathering together in the elder Adam’s living room, to eventually ballooning into the Christ blessed ministry flourishing on East Caswell Street today.

The over 30,000 square foot property previously housed a Food King turned Food Lion and next door, an old Rite Aid. The building and roughly seven acres of property on East Caswell was donated to the Adams.’

Since its inception, Harvest Ministries have quietly set about accomplishing their motto throughout every corner of the county; “Find a need and fill it. Find a hurt and heal it.”

Working towards this goal, the Adams’ have partnered with several local organizations such as the HOLLA! Community Development Center and the Caraway Foundation. Over the years, Harvest Ministries have also opened the doors to their ample space, sharing in the celebrations, beauty pageants, community summer camps, and in the spiritual, emotional and physical needs [and so much more] of their fellow Ansonians.

Seeing a need and filling it, the Adams’ have even opened the church up during times of hazardous weather, offering their brick-and-mortar house built on the solid foundation of rock as a port in the storm.

“We really want this to be a user-friendly facility, and it has been that since its beginning,” says Pastor Steve.

The Adams’ say that approximately one-third of their congregation comes from other counties, so they know the good word about Anson is getting out.

Apostle Adams explains, “We really want to recognize not only our church and Community Center, but we want the community to know how grateful we are for their continued support- from individual community members to those serving on town councils. Together we can reclaim this county.”

Agreeing, Pastor Steve adds, “We want to share the supernatural blessing this church and community center is with the public.”

Ansonville Mayor and Caraway Foundation CEO Angela Caraway says she feels Harvest Ministries and its leaders are a great asset to Anson County.

Caraway said, “Since their arrival, they have had Anson’s best interests in mind. Our partnership is built on God’s guidance and love for the community. I am so happy they have achieved this milestone. God has great things in store for them.”

Leon Gatewood, CEO and founder of HOLLA! says he is very appreciative to have a partner like Harvest Ministries in the county.

Gatewood said, “HOLLA! has always valued the power of collaboration, and our work alongside Harvest Ministries is a testament to what we can achieve when organizations unite for the good of the community. Together we have supported youth development, family services, and educational initiatives that have made a lasting impact in our region.”

He added, “We are especially excited about the recent gift to Harvest Ministries, which will further empower their mission and amplify the incredible work they are doing. HOLLA! celebrates this milestone and looks forward to deepening our partnership for even greater community transformation.”

Local baker and owner of Liyah’s Sweet Tooth, Aaliyah Crawford is a familiar fixture at both HOLLA! And Harvest Ministries, through her amazing catering services and her Baking Summer Camp she holds annually at Harvest Ministries. Crawford is also a member of its congregation.

Crawford shares, “The Community Center gives a lot of people opportunities to celebrate with their family, and it is a reasonable price too! Everything at Harvest Ministries is always done out of love. We host a lot of community events for children and adults as well. It gives kids a chance to have fun and get out of the house without having to go too far. It gives the kids something to look forward to.” She continued, “All in all we are a blessed church, and we want the people in our community to be blessed; find a need and fill it, find a hurt and heal it.”