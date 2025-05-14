WADESBORO — A beloved gem of Anson County, the award-winning Ansonia Theater’s future continues to shine bright under the care of Executive Director Scarlett Tolley as it soars into its 100th year, recently showing a whimsical and creative take on the adventures of the children’s classic Winnie the Pooh. The play ran from May 2-11, highlighting the impressive acting skills of the cast, most of whom hail from Anson, Richmond, and Stanly Counties.

Tolley says, “The Ansonia Theater has really been a hidden gem in this community. We are coming up on our 100th year at the Theater and we could not be more excited!”

In honor of their century of ongoing success, the theater is holding a Centennial Celebration May 31 where they will be displaying historical collages from over the years as well as showcasing memories from current and former theater hands.

Tolly said, “This place is a hub for the community, and we are so excited to honor that. Our current play, Winnie the Pooh, has been a fun play to watch unfold. Seeing the characters come to life is especially poignant because the kids are so committed to their roles. I am so proud of all of them.”

A true community endeavor, Tolley is very appreciative of all the support Ansonians’ have shown her and the Ansonia Theater.

“Opening night, we were blessed to have local author Sam Cole hold a book signing and Steve Lear is bringing an ice cream truck on our last showing Sunday night,” said Tolley.

From Tigger to Eeyore, the cast of Winnie the Pooh ranged from the young in age to the young at heart.

The play featured a few woodland animals including rabbits and a turtle- played by child actors Allie Smith, Georgia Tolley and Ashley Gathings. All three have already participated in several plays, as well as in the summer camp offered at the theater.

Playing Animal Number One, Allie Smith says she loves absolutely everything about acting.

Agreeing with her castmate and friend, Ashley Gathings, who plays the part of the turtle, says, “This is my hometown so it’s special to me. I love that acting has taught me how to be comfortable with looking people in the eye. I used to be really shy and now I am much better at public speaking.”

Animal Number Two, or Georgia Tolley, has only been acting for two years but already has eight plays under her belt.

She said, “I really love summer camp at the theater. My favorite play I have been in so far was definitely Snow White.”

Playing the parts of Owl and Ruby are father-daughter duo Adam and Willow Chandler.

Cast already for the part of Ruby, when it came to deciding the part of Owl, Willow had no trouble with piping up, “My Daddy can do it. He has lots of puppet experience.”

With such acclaim, Adam Chandler says he just couldn’t say no.

Eden Tallman plays the part of Piglet, whom she says is her favorite Pooh character. “I wanted to be Piglet. I love everything about acting and being a part of the theater.”

Proving that talent often runs in the genes, Eden’s brother Escher Tallman was cast alongside her in the role of Christopher Robbin. He says, “I have been acting for about three years. Christopher Robbin is a really fun role to play. My favorite thing about acting has been making new friends and getting to play around backstage.”

Young Ava Sleeper, cast as Rabbit, says she has performed in six plays already- all at the Ansonia Theater! Repeating a shared feeling among her castmates, Ava says she loves how every cast becomes its own family. “Acting for me has been a lot of fun and I have made many friends. My Ansonia Theater family has really helped me through a lot of stressful times.”

A gentle soul, Glenn Caulder was appropriately cast as Eeyore.

Caulder says, “I tried out for Eeyore and the role has been a lot of fun.” He has performed in 25 plays to date, with his performance in Blood Brothers standing out.

“The story line really gripped me in that it was about two friends from different sides of the financial tracks, who grow up to find they are actually brothers. I normally don’t get emotional when a play comes to an end, but I didn’t want this one to end,” he remembered.

Caulder praised the Winnie the Pooh director Lacy Wittaker, saying, “She has really put on an excellent show here.”

An Uwharrie Player, Tyler Polin, who plays the part of Pooh, says this is his first play at the Ansonia Theater and he is thrilled to be a part of it.

“Aside from this one, my favorite role was Burt in Mary Poppins. It was my childhood dream to play him.” Another memorable role for Poplin, he also starred as Ed Carmichael in the play You Can’t Take It with You.

Poplin says, “Acting allows you to leave all your personal problems at the door and just completely transform into this whole other person. You get to enter a fantasy world. It is always interesting because sometimes you may have a lot in common with your character and other times the person you are playing may be the complete opposite of you.”

Like Caulder, Poplin also had praise for Wittaker. “I auditioned for Pooh as a favor to Lacy and I am so grateful I did and have had this experience.”

The Ansonia Theater is excited to announce this summer Grease is the word! Grease will be showing at the theater July 18-27 and will feature a few of the Winnie of the Pooh actors as well as other notable names in the Anson County acting community. Tickets for Grease will go on sale soon and the play will be directed by Tyler Baucom.