ANSON — Ansonians gathered Thursday, May 1 to celebrate and honor the nation’s National Day of Prayer at the steps of the Wadesboro courthouse.

Many local and spiritual leaders in the Wadesboro and Anson County community attended the event that included Freddie Paxton, Rhonda Sessions, Rev. Michael McLeod, Shunda Brown, Courtney McCollum, Marc Hammonds and Barbara Thomas all speaking or offering prayer.

Local business leaders, Director of DSS Brian Ellerby, Vancine Sturdivant, Anson County Commissioners and the ACSO all were in attendance to pray for the community and to encourage the continued growth of prayer in the county.