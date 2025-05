True to form, Mr. Rabbit commanded his young crowd during his reading of Winnie the Pooh

As always, Winnie the Pooh steals all the hearts!

In honor of the award winning Ansonia Theater’s upcoming rendition of Winnie the Pooh, the theater held a reading of several Winnie the Pooh books at the Hampton B. Allen Library

As always, Winnie the Pooh steals all the hearts!

True to form, Mr. Rabbit commanded his young crowd during his reading of Winnie the Pooh