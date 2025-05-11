April 20

LILESVILLE — At 9:03 p.m., Deputy Marsh responded to a residence on Vintage Road following the report of one Mr. Jeff James trespassing on the property and allegedly threatening to kill the homeowner. Arriving at the scene, Deputy Marsh had no trouble locating the suspect, detaining him, and placing him in the back of his police cruiser. With Mr. James secured, Deputy Marsh next spoke with the reporting victim who claimed the suspect was asked to leave the home multiple times throughout the day, even trespassed earlier in the day by Deputy Howard from the home. Taken before Magistrate Ballard, James was charged with Second Degree Trespass and given a secured bond of $500 and placed in the Anson County Jail without further incident. Case closed by arrest.

April 26

POLKTON — At 10:02 p.m., Sgt. Kobersy responded to a residence on Woodland Dr. following a report of a male suspect making threats and attempting to run the reporting caller off the road. Arriving at the scene, Sgt. Kobersy learned from the victim the whole incident began when he received a call from a female friend of his claiming, she wanted to go see her kids but a male at the residence was preventing her access. The caller claimed he arrived at the home to assist his friend, when the male individual met him in the yard, allegedly saying he was tired of the caller showing up at his home every time he and the caller’s female friend had an issue between each other. The caller also claimed the man further stated that he “got something for him,” and then proceeded to pull out a tactical shotgun. The victim next claimed the man offered him the choice of “leav[ing] in one piece or two.” Admitting that he preferred to leave in one, the caller left the male’s home and traveled back to his own home in Polkton. Along the way, the caller claimed to become aware of the male suspect’s vehicle coming up behind him at a high rate of speed. The witness described the suspect as driving aggressively and very close to his vehicle. The victim did not wish to press charges against the male. Case is active.

LILESVILLE — At 8:15 p.m., Deputy Benoist arrived at a residence on Bennett Road following a report of domestic disturbance. At the scene, Deputy Benoist learned from the victim the disturbance stemmed from an earlier argument over the couple’s plans for the evening, which devolved into the boyfriend taking the female’s car keys and phone. Next, Deputy Benoist sought out the boyfriend for his side of the story. He admitted to having his girlfriend’s phone, which he returned to Deputy Benoist at the scene. He did, however, deny several times he was in possession of her car keys. The female was advised of her options and transported to the magistrate’s office to pursue charges against her boyfriend regarding her missing keys. At the magistrate’s office, the victim received information from a relative that her boyfriend had used her car without permission to swing by their residence for a visit while she was at the magistrates’. Leaping into action, deputies immediately rushed to the address of the victim’s relative in hopes of finding the victim’s white Nissan, but to no avail. The relative said she believed the suspect mentioned attending a party somewhere in Wadesboro for the evening when he left her home. Armed with this information, deputies began patrolling the streets in search of the stolen car. Soon after, law enforcement located what appeared to be a get together. After questioning witnesses at the scene, Mr. Tyress Lilly was found and taken into custody based on an outstanding warrant for his arrest. In the process of arresting Lilly, deputies located a small amount of marijuana in his left front pants pocket. Transported to the magistrate’s office, Lilly was charged with the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and the misdemeanor possession of marijuana. The vehicle was returned to its rightful owner, and Mr. Lilly was remanded to the Anson County Jail without further incident. Case closed by arrest.

WADESBORO — At 5:01 p.m., Deputy Cash responded to a residence on Davidson Drive following a homeowner’s report of breaking and entering. At the scene, Deputy Cash learned from the victim he returned home from work to find his house ransacked, items missing, the back door to the home kicked in and the front door open. The victim claimed when they left for work in the morning the home was secure, and everything appeared normal inside and outside of the residence. Missing from the home were two 65” TV’s and a X-Box gaming system the victim was financing through an agreement with an outside rental company. Speaking with a nearby neighbor who has a home security system facing the home broken into, Deputy Cash learned the footage picked up nothing out of the ordinary occurring at the residence. Interestingly, Deputy Cash notes in his report that the suspect chose to take the time to move a couch stationed in front of the victim’s front door, instead of exiting through the door he bashed in at the back of the home. In addition to doors 1 and 2, the suspect could have also left through an already open side window. Case is active.

WADESBORO — At 1:54 p.m., Deputy Galvan responded to a home at Cherrywood Place following a report of baby mama trauma and possible assault. At the scene, law enforcement learned from the victim her roommate’s baby daddy always “beats on” her and she wants them to both leave the residence. The male stated to law enforcement he was trying to leave when the female caller pushed him, and he admitted he may have struck her. The couple declined to press charges against anyone and decided to leave for the evening. The female caller stated she would follow up with the magistrate as she alleged to have been struck in the jaw by her roommate’s baby daddy. Case closed by exception.