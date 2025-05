William Smith went to H.W. Little to get his fishing license renewed. While there, he stopped and bought himself a pair of shoes from a vendor at the annual community event

Agustin Barros with T-Mobile checks out some of the things for sale at the community yard sale

Agustin Barros with T-Mobile checks out some of the things for sale at the community yard sale

William Smith went to H.W. Little to get his fishing license renewed. While there, he stopped and bought himself a pair of shoes from a vendor at the annual community event

Pictured left to right: Pam Vernon, Britney Price, Anya Alsobrook (seated), and Carolyn HIghtower