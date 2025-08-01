ANSON COUNTY — If you have grown up in Anson County, or you have just settled into the area and are now proud to call it home, you may have never really noticed, or have forgotten, the little building on East Wade Street known as the Ashe-Covington Medical Museum. Maybe you have noticed after all, its columns catching your eye at the red light and you then made a mental note to visit again or find out for yourself just what treasures Wadesboro is keeping locked behind those stately museum doors?

An interesting fact about the Ashe-Covington Medical Center Museum is its history dates to 1890, when Dr. Edmund Ashe had the building commissioned to be his new doctor office. Dr. Ashe ended up passing away only two years after work on his new practice was completed.

Records show in the 1960s and early 1970s, the building even played home to the Anson Record.

More recently, the building has not changed hands since it was given to the historical society in 2000 by the Time-Warner Cablevision Co.

When it comes to exploring historical treasures, a previous January 18, 2020 Anson Record article bears witness to artifacts on display inside the museum like dental apparatus that resembles a torture device, a sword belonging to a long ago Anson County hero, even an old doctors note containing the signature of America’s slain President John F. Kennedy.

A Civil War era sword that belonged to Dr. William Battle is on display inside the museum. Dr. Battle, who lived with his family in Lilesville, became a doctor after returning home from serving in the war.

“His great grandchildren donated that sword,” Steve Bailey, who is President of the Anson County Historical Society told the Record back in 2020.

Over the years many have contributed to the museum’s collection, and you never know when a piece might speak to you. Like a ghost, it’s haunting story may follow you home.

One such ghost from the county’s past whose story still whispers quietly from among the assortment of historical touchstones is that of Lillie Massey.

Anson County’s first African American nurse, Massey graduated from Anson County School in 1927, later receiving her nursing degree from St. Phillips Hospital in Richmond, VA in 1931. A nurse for 16 years, Massey worked at the Anson County Sanatorium.

According to Atrium Health Anson’s website, The Sanatorium was dedicated to the sick in Anson County. With no full-care hospitals nearby, patients who had money, previously had to take a train to one of three East Coast cities: Philadelphia, Baltimore or Chicago for care. Clearly, medical care has come a long way in Anson County!

Another medical marvel from Anson County includes Dr. Edward Lorenzo Thomas, who is credited with being the first African American doctor to work in Anson County, beginning his service to the people of Wadesboro sometime around December 1907. “Dr. Edwards” as he was popularly known, was born sometime in the 1880’s. He received his education from Shaw University, graduating in 1905.

Anyone looking to explore this local homage to medical history can contact the Anson County Historical Society at 704-694-6694 to schedule a tour of the museum or to donate towards the cause to keep history alive.