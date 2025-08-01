Last year, monoliths, portals, and aliens at a Florida mall were all the rage. This year, it’s all “Alien Mother ship is ready to attack!”

The late Bulgarian prophet Baba Vanga allegedly prophesied not only the recent earthquakes occurring in Japan, and around the Ring of Fire, but she also prophesied 2025 would be the year humanity would make contact with aliens.

As if on cue to back up Baba Vanga’s words with scientific fact, a draft paper from a Harvard scientist, written in cooperation with an ex-Pentagon official, has been released detailing the possibility this “mother ship” has entered our solar system, intent on releasing tiny drone-like probes, the pair refer to as “dandelion seeds,” into our planet’s atmosphere. True to the sci-fi narrative, these dandelion seeds are to scout information and report their findings back to the mothership, all why going unnoticed by the silly humans below.

So, there you have it folks! It is now officially the year of the great intergalactic potluck — turns out the aliens are hostile after all.

Who are the brains behind this diabolical hypothesis? Avi Loeb is an astronomer at Harvard University and his military sidekick in thought is former Pentagon Director of All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) Sean M. Kirkpatrick.

If the words of an ancient prophet, scientist, and an ex-Pentagon official are not enough to convince you, there is evidence. According to the released science draft paper, which has yet to be peer reviewed despite its buzz, astronomers first noticed the cigar-shaped flying object in 2017. At first, professionals believed the object to be a comet, but over time further evidence was collected, and as the object came closer, it became clear the object was not a comet.

An Article in USA Today claims, however, after a review of the object, dubbed “Oumuamua,” was conducted by the Pentagon, its stated findings were that the, “Pentagon review found there is no reason to believe the U.S. government is hiding information about extraterrestrial visits.”

Hopefully the Pentagon is correct, as Vanga prophesied a relentless 2025 of alien contact, earthquakes, wars, and the beginning of the end for humanity.