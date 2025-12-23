Despite the busy season, Santa Claus took the time out to answer some questions on life up in the North Pole and how he manages to deliver so many presents in a single night.

NORTH POLE — Finally, the night that millions of kids have been waiting anxiously for all year has arrived: Christmas Eve.

The trees are decorated, stockings are hung, cookies are baked and presents are wrapped. All that’s left now is the appearance of the big man himself — Santa Claus.

Despite his busy schedule, Santa took a little time out to conduct a interview (by phone of course) on the eve of his worldly travels delivering presents. The following is a transcript of that phone call.

Well, Santa — may we call you Santa? — we sure do appreciate you speaking with us today as of course it must be your busiest time of the year.

Santa: “Oh, you can call me Santa. If you say ‘Mr. Claus’ I start looking around for my father. No, ‘Santa’ will do just fine. And as far as the time, it’s no problem — the truth is people have a tendency to think I only work one day a year but really, building all those toys, it’s a year round job.”

All those countries, all those kids, in just one night … How do you manage it?

Santa: “Easy. Magic. People tend not to believe in magic anymore but that doesn’t make it any less real. There’s magic everywhere, you just have to know where to look. Everything about Christmas is magical.”

Do you really have a list of naughty and nice kids?

Santa: “Oh, it’s not just the kids. Grown-ups too. There’s a misconception out there I only bring presents to little girls and boys but really I bring them to everyone who is good and still believes. If you didn’t get a present, you might just want to check and see if you weren’t on the naughty list after all … “

What about coal? You never hear about kids getting coal anymore.

Santa: “The thing about the coal was it was completely misunderstood. You see, not so long ago, many homes needed coal for warmth and cooking. It wasn’t a sign of being naughty — on the contrary — only the most selfless kids would ask for coal in lieu of gifts.”

When kids set out a plate of cookies for you, do you have a favorite?

Santa: “Yes. But no, I’m not going to tell you what it is. Mrs. Claus makes a very tasty gingerbread cookie that I’m quite fond of but any kids who take the time to leave me a snack is doing just right by me. And my reindeer are very thankful for those who remember to add a little carrots or apple slices to the plate. Especially Cupid — he has a bit of a glucose issue and needs to eat every few hours.”

Who makes your suit? And is red your favorite color?

Santa: “Mrs. Claus makes me a new suit every year and yes, red is my favorite. But most of the year I wear green and brown — you know, traditional elf colors. I am a ‘jolly old elf’ after all …”

How about Christmas carols? Any of those stick with you?

Santa: “I really like ‘Sleigh Ride.’ It’s very lively and upbeat and I very much enjoy the trombone part. Yes, I think that’s my favorite — although I am partial to that rock version of ‘Carol of the Bells’ as well.

Santa was gracious and kind throughout the interview but in the end he had to go because (as he gently reminded us) he really “was quite busy tonight.”

Santa: “I do want to wish a Merry Christmas to everyone and to thank all the people who wrote me such kind letters. Until next year!”

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.