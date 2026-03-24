Anson Varsity Cheerleaders bring home second championship title

WADESBORO, N.C. — The Anson High School Varsity Cheerleaders have once again demonstrated the power of dedication, teamwork, and resilience. On March 8, the squad traveled to competition representing Anson High School and returned home as two‑time champions, securing another major victory for Anson County.

This year’s winning team features M’Kayla Coleman, Abigail Crawford, Kamryn Harrington, Ayanna Fisher, LaVayah Harvey, Jada Wall, Shi’Na Little, and Kayden Edwards — a talented group of athletes who have shown tremendous growth throughout the season. Their journey has been marked by transition and determination as they adapted to a new coaching staff, learned new stunts and cheers, stepped into new uniforms, and embraced a wide range of new skills.

Under the leadership of Coach Shannon Spencer and Coach Reenay Sturdivant, the team rose to every challenge with confidence and unity. School administrators, including supportive athletic directors and a dedicated principal, stood firmly behind the program as the athletes pushed themselves to new heights.

“This group has worked incredibly hard,” the coaching staff shared. “They’ve grown, adapted, and committed themselves to excellence. Their success is well‑earned.”

With this latest championship win, the Anson High School Cheer Program is positioning itself for an even stronger comeback. Coaches say the team already has exciting plans for next season, and the community can expect an impressive year ahead.

“We’re just getting started,” the program emphasized. “Anson County will see exactly what we’re made of.”