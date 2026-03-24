NCDMV launches estimated wait times and capacity info

NORTH CAROLINA – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) is announcing a new feature on its website that provides customers with estimated wait times and real-time capacity status for driver license offices statewide. Effective immediately, this tool empowers North Carolinians to make more informed decisions about when and where to visit an office for services such as driver license renewals, replacements, or new issuances.

“The NCDMV is making it easier for North Carolinians to get the services they need on their own schedules,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This new tool will help North Carolinians choose when and where to take care of their DMV business. Whether they’re renewing a license or getting a new ID, we want drivers to get on with their day as quickly as possible.”

Customers visiting the NCDMV Office Locations page (visitDMV.nc.gov) will now see one of three clear status indicators for each driver license office:

Accepting walk-ins & appointments

Busy – longer waits expected

At capacity – please try another office

In addition, estimated wait times are displayed as a range, based on real-time data including the number of operating terminals, customers currently being served or waiting, and average service durations. These estimates begin after a customer checks in and receives a ticket number, and they are calculated conservatively to set realistic expectations.

“This new transparency tool is a significant step forward in improving the customer experience,” said NCDMV Commissioner Paul Tine. “By giving people the ability to check wait times and capacity before heading out, we’re helping them use their time more effectively, reduce unnecessary travel, and avoid frustration. We’re committed to continually refining our operations, and feedback from the public and our staff will be key as we build on this improvement.”

Customers no longer need to arrive early in the morning – or hours before offices open at 8 a.m. – to be served. Driver license offices accept walk-ins all day from opening to close (or until capacity is reached), allowing visits at times that best fit individual schedules. Many offices statewide are experiencing lower wait times in the afternoons, making afternoon trips a convenient option for avoiding peak crowds.

The initiative addresses common challenges where customers arrive without prior knowledge of current conditions, leading to longer-than-expected waits or offices reaching capacity. With this information now readily available, individuals can consider nearby locations, plan visits during less busy periods, or opt for appointments when available.

NCDMV emphasizes that wait times are estimates – not guarantees – and can vary based on service type and real-time volume.