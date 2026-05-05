Anson County celebrates National Small Business Week

ANSON COUNTY — The Anson County Chamber of Commerce recently announced National Small Business Week, which is May 3-9.

“…it’s the perfect time to celebrate the entrepreneurs who keep our community strong. Small businesses create jobs, support local causes, and give Anson County its hometown character,” they said.

The Chamber also gave a shoutout to several local businesses, including Parsons Drug Company, Oliver’s, 1221 Massage, Shine’s Sheds & Shelters, H.W. Little & Company Hardware, Native State Beer, Vineyard at the Old Place, and Peaches n’ Cream.

National Small Business Week was established in 1963 when President John F. Kennedy issued the first proclamation. The U.S. Small Business Administration manages the week and the White House reports that roughly 36 million small businesses employ 45 percent of the workforce.