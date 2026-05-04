“Second Samuel”a hit at Ansonia Theatre

WADESBORO — This past weekend, the Ansonia Theatre invited audiences to step into simpler time — and a town full of unforgettable characters — with the heartwarming and humorous play “Second Samuel.”

Set in a small South Georgia town in the late 1940s, Second Samuel paints a vivid portrait of community life, where everyone knows your name — and your business. But beneath the easygoing pace of daily life, something unexpected stirs. When the beloved Miss Gertrude passes away, the town is thrown into a whirlwind of speculation, secrets, and surprising revelations. What unfolds is a moving and often laugh-out-loud exploration of truth, compassion, and the stories we tell—about others and ourselves.

Guiding audiences through this charming world is Bernard Flat, affectionately known as “B Flat,” played by Eversmith Tallman, whose unique perspective offers both humor and quiet insight into the rhythms of everyday life.

At the center of the town’s social scene is the Bait N Brew, where conversations flow as freely as the drinks. Travis Shaw brings energy and wit to the role of Frisky, joined by Covia Boyd as U.S., forming a duo that keeps the town buzzing with gossip, laughter, and larger-than-life storytelling. Logan Tallman as Mansel and Glenn Caulder as Mr. Mozel round out a cast of men whose quirks and camaraderie add to the play’s rich humor.

Equally vital are the women who keep the heart of the town beating. Janine Klein as Omaha and Gina Clarke as Jimmy Deeanne lead a dynamic group that includes Gracilee Bricker as Ruby and Cindy Heafner as Marcella. Their friendships, sharp observations, and shared histories reveal both the warmth and the complexity beneath small-town life. Toni Carpenter as Doc, Jeremiah Tucker as June, and Georgia Tolley as Mary Sue complete the ensemble, each bringing depth, charm, and authenticity to the stage.

Directed by Tommy Wooten, this production captures the humor, mystery, and heart that have made Second Samuel a beloved favorite. With its blend of colorful characters, poignant moments, and genuine laughter, the show promises an evening of theatre that lingers long after the curtain falls.

For audiences seeking a story that is as funny as it is touching, Second Samuel is not to be missed. The production runs May 1 through May 10, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.

Tickets are available now at ansoniatheatre.com.