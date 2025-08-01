ANSON COUNTY — Saturday a medical information fair was held for Anson County Veterans to ask questions and receive assistance with disability claims from James Baldwin from NCDMVA and Brendan Gibbons, the Anson County Veterans Service Officer. The event was put on in conjunction with the Anson County Veterans Council.

Veterans were also treated to a specially prepared luncheon, giving them an opportunity to find out more about Helmets to Hardhats, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that connects transitioning active-duty military service members, veterans, National Guard and Reservists with educational training and apprenticeships for skills-based career opportunities in the construction industry.

When speaking to those in attendance, Mr. Gibbons mentioned it is often counter to a veterans’ nature to seek out benefits, but “finding out more about what is available is not just for the veterans, but for their families. It helps not just the person who served, but their loved ones.”

Mr. Gibbons is available to serve Anson County Veterans and their families . To make an appointment, please call 704-465-0086 or e-mail bgibbons@ansoncountync.gov.