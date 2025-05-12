WADESBORO — Noticing a strange odor on the block, neighbors conducted their own investigation and discovered a dead body on Cox Road Friday, May 2. Following the discovery, neighbors called the Anson County Sheriff’s Office to take over the case at approximately 9 a.m. Friday morning.

At the scene, ACSO deputies, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner began processing the scene.

Not long into their investigation, detectives with the ACSO identified the deceased as Garry Hinson, a resident of Wadesboro.

Interviews conducted with family members and friends of Hinson revealed he was last seen Saturday, April 26 in Wadesboro.

An autopsy was subsequently conducted Sunday, May 4, which determined cause of death as a gunshot wound.

ACSO deputies arrested Rorie Hinson, the victim’s brother, on Thursday, May 8. Arrested and charged with the murder, Rorie remains in Anson County Jail with no bond. He is expected to appear at the Wadesboro District Court May 20. In a statement released by the ACSO, Sheriff Scott Howell thanked the State Bureau of Investigation for assisting in the case.

Howell stated, “Long hours and long days at the beginning of this investigation were crucial in getting information from the community to quickly solve this case, leading to the arrest of Rorie.”

Sheriff Howell went on to thank the Anson County community for their continuing support and confidence in the work of the men and women at the ACSO.

He said, “Your support is so valuable in making Anson County safer. Our condolences and prayers go out to all the families involved. This is still an ongoing investigation, and I encourage anyone with information about this case, or any other, to please contact Anson County Sheriff’s Office at 704-694-4188. You can remain anonymous.”