Ms. Wayne Medley and Kayleigh Hall were pleased the weather was so fine for the day. Medley said, “It really means a lot to us to be here today for our soldiers. We are very proud of what they do and what they have done for us.”

WADESBORO — Ansonians gathered at Wadesboro Park to honor, remember, and celebrate its fallen on Memorial Day. Many county leaders were present including Sheriff Scott Howell and his wife Kelly, Anson County’s Veteran Service Officer Brendan Gibbons, Judy Cox, Laura Laney, and several former service men and women.

Gibbons said, “It is an honor and a privilege to be here today. I am thankful for the beautiful weather; it adds to the solemness of the day. I am grateful for all of our fallen heroes, for those who never made it home, and for all of their families who have lived with the consequences that come from making the ultimate sacrifice.”

A sacrifice Gibbons was all too aware of himself when he signed up to serve. Originally from New York, Gibbons served four and a half years with the United States Marines before returning somewhat to civilian life as a New York City police officer.

Gibbons says, “My favorite thing about my job is getting to help veterans, making sure they know there are resources out there for them, how to get them, and that people really do care.”

Judy Cox, known for her work in the community with veterans, says, “We support our veterans all three holidays, but we appreciate their service most on Memorial Day because its the day we honor those who gave their lives for our freedoms and the continuation of our government.”

Attendee Anthony Hall served the United States Army for 23 years, even serving with Elvis Presley while stationed in Germany.

Hall remembers, “You know when he [Presley] showed up at the base it was always in a limousine.”

After high school, Hall enlisted in the army and never really looked back. Through his service, Hall saw Germany, Kuwait, Iraq, and many other foreign shores along the way.

“Kuwait’s weather was a little hard to get used to,” recalls Hall. “During the day it was over 100 degrees and at night it could drop below 30 degrees.”