Jerel Miller announces run for Wadesboro Town Council

WADESBORO — As a lifelong resident of Anson County, I want to be straightforward with the citizens Wadesboro deserves honesty, accountability, and integrity, qualities too many in politics refuse to deliver. That’s exactly what I’m bringing to the table.

I’ve made mistakes when I was younger and have a small record from my teenage years. But I’ve owned it, learned from it, and grown stronger because of it. That season was full of trials and tribulations, but I didn’t fold. That journey turned my pain into purpose and that purpose is fighting for the citizens of Wadesboro and the future we all deserve.

Since June 2024, I’ve watched our town go down a dangerous path. Our police department has collapsed twice. Morale in town government is at an all time low. Public safety is suffering. And hardworking employees are leaving because of a toxic environment created at the top.

What’s worse, some leaders have turned a blind eye or even defended the dysfunction. They’ve allowed shady agreements, ignored conflicts of interest, and played politics while our community pays the price.

I’m stepping up to change that. I’ll work to restore public safety, fully support our men and women in blue, clean up Town Hall, stop wasteful spending, and oppose unnecessary tax hikes. I’ll also fight to give citizens the power to hold elected officials accountable through recall elections because real change only happens when the people have the power.

We’ve lost too many of our youth to gun violence. It’s time we invest in real programs with structure, purpose, and leadership that actually cares about the next generation not just photo ops and empty promises.

Like many others I’ve also faced threats of lawsuits, intimidation, and attacks on my character simply for exercising my First Amendment rights and standing up for the truth. But I will not be silenced. Speaking out is not a crime it’s a civic duty.

I encourage both the citizens of Wadesboro and the residents of Anson County to ask yourselves this.

If our elected officials couldn’t fix the problem the first, second, or third time, what makes you think a fourth chance will be any different?

You don’t fix failure by re-electing the people who caused it. You can’t solve a problem by keeping the same people in charge and hoping for different results.

It’s time to stop using the race card as a shield for corruption. Black, white, or brown we all want the same things: safer streets, real economic growth, a police department that engages, listens, and leads with accountability, and leadership that serves everybody, not just a chosen few.

While many other politicians will make promises they don’t intend to keep, I’m not here to hand out empty pledges. This isn’t just a campaign it’s a vision. But I will make one promise I will always listen. Whether we agree or not, I will hear every side because every voice matters, and everyone deserves to be heard.

Let’s clean house. Let’s restore trust. And let’s take back Wadesboro together.