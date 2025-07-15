June 20

MORVEN — At 1:45 p.m., Sgt. R. Melton responded to a residence on Mayesville Road in response to reported damage to a boat. At the scene, Sgt. Melton learned from the victim that when he walked out to the boat, he found a wire hanging down from underneath the boat. Inspecting further, the victim discovered the wiring harness to the boat was also cut and the boat’s insulation peeled back about two feet. The only suspicious activity noticed by the victim was a male in the area on a motorcycle that traveled through the woods onto his property before leaving. Case closed by means other than arrest.

POLKTON — At 10:45 p.m., Deputy Wylder Kuhn responded to a residence on Mineral Springs Church Road in response to a report of threatening text messages. At the scene, Deputy Kuhn learned from the female victim the incident involved the care of a child. Case is active.

June 21

MORVEN — At 12:47 a.m., Deputy Galvan responded to a residence on Cemetery Street in reference to a stolen boat. At the scene, Deputy Galvan learned from the victim he knew someone had attempted to seal the boat and trailer when he discovered them moved approximately ten yards from their previous location. Two wheels were stolen off the trailer, valued at $200. Case is active.

June 22

WADESBORO — At 7:01 p.m., Sgt. M. Kobersy responded to a business on Mill Street following a report of a robbery in progress. At the scene, Sgt. Kobersy spoke with the caller who claimed to have security footage from the event, showing a white male walking around outside of the business. The male was also captured by cameras riding a green colored four-wheeler away from the scene. More deputies arrived for backup and immediately fanned out to conduct a search of the property. While inside still speaking with witnesses, Sgt. Kobersy received a call reporting a white male riding on a green four-wheeler located behind the property of the business, wearing a camo shirt and jeans with a white baseball cap. Sgt. Kobersy alerted the deputies searching this area of the property, who soon located and arrested Mikey Buddy Gullage. Transported to the magistrate’s office, Gullage was charged with Felony Breaking and Entering and Trespassing. Once served, Gullage was placed in the Anson County Jail under a $10,000 bond. Case closed by arrest.

MORVEN — At 3:42 p.m. Deputy J. Alexson responded to Gatewood Station Road following a reported firearm stolen from the residence. At the scene, Deputy Alexson learned the firearm was stolen within the last two weeks, possibly during a get-together with family members. Allegedly, the firearm was stolen from inside of the victim’s unlocked car. The victim described his stolen piece as a Smith & Wesson with a black frame and silver handle, model SD40 VE. Value is currently unknown. Case is active.

POLKTON — At 7:11 p.m., Deputy M. Martin responded to a gas station on US Highway 74 following the report of a white, shirtless male wreaking havoc between the pumps. On scene, Deputy Martin met with the caller who said the shirtless gentleman had been bothering him all day while he was trying to work. Inside the gas station, other witnesses told Deputy Martin they believed the male was 16 years old and possible drunk. According to one witness, at one point the half-dressed man ran up to him asking him to “Hide him.” Before deputies arrived at the scene, witnesses reported the male got into an older black jeep driven by a woman. Deputy J. King tracked down the driver and advised her to speak with the magistrate regarding the incident. Case is active.

MORVEN — At 3:24 p.m., Deputy J. Alexson responded to a residence on Adams Road in response to an ex-lover pulling a gun on the caller. At the scene, Deputy Alexson learned from the female caller that she and the gun brandisher had been in a relationship for the last year and had just broken up the week prior. Though the two shared no children together, the woman said when she tried to leave the residence, the male ordered her to take his own child with her as well. When she refused, telling him to “Spend time with your son,” he became irate and pulled out a firearm. The woman claimed he did not point the firearm at her, or anyone else, but he did threaten, “If you move your car, I’m going to shoot it up.” Stating she feared for her children and herself, the woman called 911, staying on scene until Deputy Martin arrived. The firearm waver wisely fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival. Case closed by means other than arrest.

June 29

MORVEN — At 12:40 a.m., Deputy J. Alexson responded to an abandoned vehicle on NC 145. At the scene, Deputy Alexson noticed the steering wheel air bag was deployed and the right side of the front and right side of the vehicle were damaged, leading him to suspect a traffic accident may have occurred. Anson Communications made contact with North Carolina State Patrol who agreed the damage was consistent with an accident and assumed control of the investigation. Anson Communications next reached out to Richmond County Communications, who sent someone to the address of the vehicle’s owner, however, no one came to the door of the residence. Case closed by means other than arrest.

June 30

WADESBORO — At 4:13 a.m., Deputies M. Martin and J. King responded to a church located on US Highway 52 N following a report of breaking and entering. At the scene, deputies found the front door of the church opened and a second door unlocked. After clearing the building, deputies noticed signs of forced entry at the front door. As they waited for the church’s contact, Deputies Cox, Williams, and Raffaldt arrived on scene. Chief Mims was notified of the situation. No reports of any items stolen or further damage to the building were reported. Case is active.