Tasha Coleman and Patricia Fair-Dixon at the Cheraw High School fireworks show
Ms. Sheila and Odelia Adams enjoying Independence Day with the Morton’s in Lilesville
Father, Kent and son, Landon Scarborough enjoy the fireworks
Linda Skipper, Debbie Meachum, Richard and Saundra Marsh
Matt Powell pictured with Asher, Avalee, and Atlas Powell celebrating the Fourth!
Linda Culpepper came from Florida to spend time with Miranda Coates and family in Ellerbe
Leslie Wright and her granddaughter celebrated the holiday in Lilesville at the Morton Family Cook-out and Fireworks show
Kenzie and Ramsey take a break from the fun to smile for the camera
Kaylee and James-Ray Hildreth with friend Aaliyah Tanner had a great Independence Day
Kaiden and Madison Johnson celebrated with Andrew Deges
Jennifer Deges and Traci Johnson proudly displayed their patriotism this Independence Day
Jackson and Phoenix Hough are two flag waving patriots!
Heather Poplin and her four children: Cullen, Kayden, Easton, Haven, and Haven’s friend Rain
Hollie White and her son Bryson
Fleeta Jarmon rang in Independence Day with her great grandchildren by her side in Lilesville
Celebrating all the way at the N.C. 4th of July festival in Southport, NC were Ansonians Kamryn Winfield, Courtney Watts, Zoe Mangum, Levi Reese Morton, and Austin Morton. THe celebration included a salute to veterans, a parade, and a fireworks show.
Patsy Brasington celebrated Independence Day with friends and family in her Wadesboro home. Guests included Maresa Dutton Phillips, Barbara Coggin, Phil Lowder, Reese Dutton, Kayda Tyson, Gail and David Runkle.
Donna Carter enjoyed the fireworks show in Ruby, SC
Donna Bailey celebrated with Miranda Coates and Jason
Cullen, Haven, and River enjoying some hula hoop time before the firework show in Lilesville
Siblings Cullen Parker and Haven Horne had a memorable Independence Day in Lilesville this year
Chris and Memphis Hough
Carlton, Steve, Judy, Donna, and Tripp enjoyed fireworks and fellowship with the Morton’s in Lilesville
Douglas Ashe had to work and is a reminder of all of our service men and women, nurses, law enforcement, paramedics, firemen, and all other professions that don’t stop for a holiday. Thank you for keeping America rolling!
Amyh Harrington Lamb proudly displays her Independence Day tree
Amanda and Allie had a wonderful time celebrating the holiday
Allyce Brown of Southern Hospitality takes a moment to pose with Memphis