Buddy and his wife Lisa Summers were excited to be out celebrating the nation’s birthday with their son Rick.

John and Mary Johnson enjpoyed thier second year celebrating Independence Day with the Morton’s in Lilesville

ANSON COUNTY — For the last 15 to 20 years the Rodney and Sharon Morton family have put on a spectacular fireworks show, and this Fourth of July was again full of patriotism, community, faith, and of course, fireworks!

Sharon says, “My husband Rodney puts this on every year with the help of our nephews. Its too much for one person.”

Involvement is not limited to just the Morton men; Sharon, her daughter Leslie, her sister, and several of the Morton’s’ nieces also assist in organizing the event. A photographer, Leslie Morton- Wright captures patriotic moments to remember every year.

“This has always been one of my favorite memories,” shares Leslie. “This is a big family gathering we add to every year, just good, clean fun for the community.”

With a jammed packed lot and cars parked along the roadside, families from all over flooded the event, and the Morton’s were ready! Christian themed music played during the event, food was served, and games were played by both kids and adults. Donations were taken to support St. Jude’s.

Every year, Sharon enjoys handing out glow sticks and glow necklaces to the children who attend. She explains, “The kids really have a lot of fun, and it helps the parents keep up with them.”

A truly family-oriented celebration, the Morton’s do not allow any alcohol or drugs on the premises. Sharon says, “We have never had a problem- no rowdy behavior or any foul language.”

Should the crowd have gotten unruly, Anson County’s finest was on hand to keep law and order in the form of Deputy A. Langley from the Anson County Sheriff’s Office. Taking a brief break from protecting and serving, Deputy Langley enjoyed playing some football with the kids.

He said, “Today is all about having fun, celebrating as a community, and for me, doing some policing so everyone can have a safe, good time.”

Sheila Adams has been going to Lilesville to celebrate the Fourth of July for the last eleven years. She says the event means a lot to her and her mother, Odelia Adams.

Sheila says, “My parents had their last date here in 2014. They came out to celebrate July 4, 2014, and by August 3 dad passed away, so this is always a special, meaningful celebration for us both. We always have a great time.”

Her mother agrees, saying, “When I come, I know I will always see someone that I know, and everyone is always so welcoming.” She adds, “You know Rodney [Morton] is a deacon in our church and teaches our Sunday School class. I learn so much and everyone jokes around- you wouldn’t even know you were at Sunday school.”

Buddy and his wife Lisa Summers were excited to be out celebrating the nation’s birthday with their son Rick.

“It sure beats all that traffic in Monroe,” says Lisa Summers.

Her husband Buddy was also excited about the food, saying, “They feed you here and you can’t beat that.”

Rick Summers says his wife and daughter come every year, so he was excited to check out the legendary fireworks for himself. He said, “I hear the fireworks are professionally done and are as good if not better than Monroe’s.”

All told, the Morton’s Lilesville fireworks last approximately 30-45 minutes.

2025 proved to be John and Mary Johnson’s second year celebrating the holiday at the Morton’s.

Born and raised in Anson County, John said, “When I graduated, I couldn’t wait to leave. After serving in the military, I couldn’t wait to get back.”

Mary Johnson is originally from Oklahoma but has adopted Anson County as her new home since moving to the area with her husband. Enjoying their time at the event last year, Mary said she was grateful for the Christian get-together celebrating our Nation and veterans. Thank God for our veterans!”

When it comes to this year’s Lilesville Fourth of July day celebration, Mary had one word, “Oorah!”