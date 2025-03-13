LILESVILLE — In preparation for the busy, upcoming summer vacation season, Bryan Tucker with Navy Yard Adventures says the 500-acre outdoor recreation venue opening in Lilesville already offers fishing and kayaking, with plans to open for tent and RV camping soon.

“We will have 32 RV camping sites complete with water and sewer,” says Tucker. He adds, “We have 10 primitive campsites right now, all of them waterfront.”

Since first making the announcement last summer, Navy Yard Adventures has made a lot of progress towards cutting in roads and developing future build sites.

“We are definitely coming along in stages — I’m proud of how much we have already gotten done.”

The land and the 163-acre, completely connected waterway that wraps around the property, is a gift to the community from land-owner Ronnie Barnhill, who envisions his community using the land to enjoy making memories while fostering economic growth for the county.

Another exciting new amenity Navy Yard Adventures will be offering in the next couple of weeks is rental of their pontoon party boat, which features a grill that hangs over the water.

Other activities Navy Yard Adventures will be offering include beaches, camping, fishing, kayaking, volleyball, basketball, hiking and so much more.

Tucker says the Navy Yard is looking forward to tentatively holding a July fourth celebration this summer to mark their inaugural summer season in operation.

In a show of true community support, Navy Yard Adventures is currently partnering with River Rat Kayaking and Canoe Guiding tours led by local tour guide, and county native, William Short.

More information about both of these up and coming tourist based businesses, and other Anson County attractions, can be found in the upcoming edition of Pee Dee Life magazine or at Navy Yard Adventures Facebook page or River Rat Kayaking and Canoe Guiding Facebook page.

Navy Yard Adventures is located at 2478 Haileys Ferry Road, in Lilesville.