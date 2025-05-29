WADESBORO — Working together, the Wadesboro Police Department, in coordination with the Anson County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Kea’yon Richardson was apprehended this afternoon in Cheraw, SC.

A murder charge was issued for Richardson following a shooting that occurred Wednesday night at the Oak Hill apartment complex. The Wadesboro Police Department and the Anson County Sheriff’s Office located a female victim, who remains unidentified at the time of this publication, deceased at the scene.

Murder charges were subsequently obtained on Richardson and following a tip called into the WPD that Richardson may be in the South Carolina area, he was later arrested Thursday afternoon.

Det. Sgt. Nolen said, “We are grateful for the dedication of our law enforcement partners and the support of our community throughout this investigation. An official statement from the Wadesboro Police Department will be released soon. Until then, our thoughts and prayers remain with the victim’s family.”

Nolen went on to say, “Thank you to our community for your continued trust, patience, and cooperation. Your support truly makes a difference.”