ANSON COUNTY — Continuing his pledge to be transparent, Interim Chief Thedis Spencer honored his promise to go on the record this past week; discussing everything from new hires, his vision for the Wadesboro Police Department moving forward, and what he sees as the biggest challenge facing the community he protects and serves.

Spencer said, “Since I made the announcement I was coming back, I have received nothing but support and encouragement from the people of Wadesboro. I served for 31 years here and raised my kids here; this is my community. I came back because the people deserve better.”

Working towards building a strong core, Spencer already had Sgt. Detective T. Nolen tirelessly working around the clock filling in as interim chief when he took over the WPD. Since then, he has brought in Lieutenant Michael Childers, who is a veteran in law enforcement with a distinguished career; he too was planning to retire when tapped by Spencer.

“It really says a lot about him to come here and help us get right. It says a lot about our community that they have opened their arms and embraced him,” shares Chief Spencer. He adds, “We know this is not going to be easy and we have a lot of work to do.”

Spencer says he will not rest until he rebuilds the WPD back to an agency the community trusts and respects. He says he plans to accomplish this through professionalism, integrity, and accountability.

He said, “With the help and blessing of the Lord we will get back to that point.”

Focusing on rebuilding through the hiring of qualified officers, Spencer shares the department has already hired seven patrol officers, though one of the seven is currently completing BLET training through Richmond Community College. Lieutenant Childers says he is particularly excited about the hire as it is way to give back to the college and a chance to give a man or woman an opportunity to make a successful career for themselves right out the gate from training.

All three, Spencer, Nolen, and Childers, agree they have received several great applications and are looking forward to continuing to review them. Because he is focused on rebuilding, Spencer admits he will be selective in his hiring.

“I like to meet with applicants first, before we ever do a background check. I want to get a feel for who they are.” He says the best way for him to do this is by sitting across from them and looking them straight in the eye.

When it comes to the hiring, firing, and disciplining of officers, Interim Chief Spencer says that responsibility falls entirely to him. The only exception would be if an officer wished to appeal Spencer’s decision, in which case, then and only then, Wadesboro Town Manager Wiley Ross Jr. would become involved.

Spencer says, “This department used to have a force of 26 officers. We definitely want to hire more than twenty officers.” Working with the Wadesboro Town Council, Spencer says he is confident the town’s budget can accommodate the hiring of 20+ new officers.

Before crimes of violence or drugs, Spencer says, “The biggest issue currently facing Wadesboro is unity.” This, he says, is because violent crimes often stem from a lack of community unification and involvement.

“We want to do everything we can to restore unity and trust,” says Spencer. “This community deserves the best and that is what I am fighting so hard for, a police department the community can trust.”

Discussing the recent traffic accident resulting in the shutting down of a large swath of Highway 74 and 52, all three praised the Anson County Sheriff’s Office for their help, not only that day, but every time they are called upon to assist the WPD.

He said, “It made my heart feel good to see both agencies coming together, everything worked exactly the way it should. The ACSO is always there supporting us a 100%, that day they were right there with us the whole time.”

Lieutenant Childers said the WPD was so appreciative they purchased gift cards for the deputies out of pocket to Anson County’s own Peaches N’ Cream.

Filling in as interim chief following the surprise retirement of former WPD Interim Chief Jason Eschert, Sgt. Detective T. Nolen knows the importance of transparency and building the department back with officers the community can respect, trust, and be proud of.

She said, “We want to keep this trajectory going. We are working towards putting building blocks in place the department can continue to grow and excel from into the future.”