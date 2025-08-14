August 1

POLKTON — At 7:55 a.m. Deputy Wylder Kuhn responded to a residence on Ansonville Polkton Road following a report of a female caller’s ex-boyfriend having stolen her Apple watch and refused to return it to her. At the scene, Deputy Kuhn spoke with the caller who confirmed the information relayed by communications and that she was following up at the magistrate’s office as she wished to press charges against her ex for the incident. Case is active.

August 2

PEACHLAND — At 12:22 a.m., Deputy J. Benoist responded to an area on German Hill Road in response to a report of an abandoned gray safe on the side of the road. At the scene, Deputy Benoist found a Safe Sentry 1170 busted wide open on the side of the road, a collection of both proper and improper DVD’s spilling out of it. The entertainment media was collected by Deputy Benoist as evidence to be reviewed later. A resident down the road told Deputy Benoist they believed the safe to be a cooler and that it had been there most of the week. Case closed by means other than arrest.

MORVEN — At 1:05 p.m., Deputy Wylder Kuhn responded to a breaking and entering that already occurred at a home on Sportsman Road. At the scene, he learned from the victim that someone broke into the residence and stole their stove, value unknown. Deputy Kuhn was also told by the victim this was not the first time someone had broken into the home with thievery on their mind. Following a thorough search of the home, Deputy Kuhn discovered where someone inserted a flathead screwdriver into the door jamb of the residence’s back door to enter the home. Extra patrol was ordered by Deputy Kuhn for the area. Case is active.

WADESBORO — At 4:16 p.m., Sgt. M. Kobersy traveled to a residence on Rosewood Place in reference to serving a warrant on Mr. Kristopher Short. Once there, he noticed a cream-colored Chrysler 300 parked in the driveway. Cautiously approaching the vehicle, Sgt. Kobersy observed Short asleep behind the wheel. When law enforcement knocked on his window, Short opened the driver’s side door to speak with deputies and Sgt. Kobersy. Once he confirmed his identity and Sgt. Kobersy explained to him why he was being arrested, the cooperative Mr. Short was handcuffed and placed in the back of a squad car. Unfortunately for Mr. Short, the dedicated members of the ACSO decided to conduct a vehicle search on the Chrysler. The search turned up a baggie of narcotics that reports from the scene indicate were found in plain sight. In a clear baggie, Sgt. Kobersy discovered various pills of different shapes and sizes. Also, according to reports, five red gummies were located inside of the bag. In the back passenger seat, law enforcement discovered a black book bag containing a glass pipe with the tell- tell burn marks of methamphetamine use readily apparent on it, along with a cash app card for Kristopher Short. At first, Mr. Short claimed the pills were Flintstones vitamins and part of his strict health cautious nutrition regiment. Later, when Mr. Short was ready to arrive at the truth, he shared the “vitamins” were actually Ecstasy. At the magistrate’s office, Magistrate Ballard found probable cause to add additional charges of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule VI and possession of drug paraphernalia, to his initial outstanding warrant. Next, Short was placed in the Anson County Jail under $155,000.00 bond. Case closed by arrest.

MORVEN — At 9:14 p.m., Deputy L. Galvan responded to a residence on McClendon Road following a female caller reporting her 2016 purple Nissan Maxima stolen by a male companion. While Deputy Galvan was still in route to the scene, the female victim called back into dispatch requesting to speak with a deputy as she was headed towards South Carolina to retrieve her vehicle. Communications transferred her to Deputy Glavan who learned from the female she and some friends had been fishing in the Morven area that day. While there, a gentleman the female had entrusted her car keys to due to her not having pockets, disappeared with the keys and the car. The female victim stated the gentleman suspect is a crackhead and it is the second time he has stolen a vehicle. She further claimed to Deputy Galvan she would be pressing charges on him after she reclaimed her car. Reaching out to South Carolina law enforcement, Deputy Galvan learned they were all too familiar with the suspect whose been known to go by the aliases “Tony” or “Half Pint” in the streets. Case closed by exception.

WADESBORO — At 1:01 a.m., Deputy I. Cash arrived at a residence on Mayflower Road in response to an unfolding domestic disturbance. At the scene, Deputy Cash learned from a female at the home advised him the gentleman causing the alleged disturbance had took off down the road. Jumping back into his patrol car, Deputy Cash quickly caught up with the suspected disturber of the peace who claimed he got into a dispute with another male inside the home who then picked up a metal chair and slammed it WWE smack down style over his head. Deputy Cash noted in reports he observed a corroborating wound on the top of his head consistent with being struck with something. The male declined EMS service and stated he was okay to Deputy Cash. The man further stated to Deputy Cash that he did not wish to press charges against the other male; he only wanted to go home to his son. Back at the residence, Deputy Cash spoke with the other male involved in the altercation who denied striking anyone with a chair. He then claimed the other man pulled a knife on him and he pushed him. When questioned about the other man’s injury, the home dwelling man stated he believed it could have occurred when he pushed him, and he fell. In reports Deputy Cash noted a metal chair present on the home’s front porch. The female at the scene stated that she never saw either male with a knife. Case closed by means other than arrest.