ANSON COUNTY — Local resident and Wingate University history professor Chandra Waller, Ph.D., has announced her candidacy for Wadesboro town council. Waller is adding her name to an already crowded ballot of 15 candidates running for three available seats. She has been a history professor at the college for the last seven years, recently earning her Ph.D. in History from Liberty University.

Waller says having the privilege of calling Wadesboro home for the past three and a half years, along with her parents, sister, husband, and children, has fueled her desire to run for office. The Wallers have proudly called Wadesboro home since 2022 and say they have truly come to appreciate the close-knit community and charm of small-town life it offers.

She explains, “Having grown up in a small town myself, Wadesboro feels like a natural fit.”

Waller added, “I’ve witnessed both growth and loss, businesses opening with promise and closing too soon, and I’ve felt the growing divide within our community. I believe that division can be mended and that Wadesboro has the potential to become a place where both established and new businesses can flourish. Achieving that vision requires leadership, people in local and county government who are not only willing to listen but also committed to speaking up, speaking out, and working collaboratively toward a more unified, vibrant, and welcoming community for all residents and visitors alike,” shares Waller.

When it comes to addressing her vision for Wadesboro, Waller says she hopes to see the town remain one that is increasingly thriving and inclusive.

She explains, “My vision for Wadesboro is a thriving, inclusive community where every resident feels heard, supported, and proud to call this town home. I want to see Wadesboro grow in a way that honors our rich history while investing in our future, through economic development, improved infrastructure, accessible housing, and stronger support for families, youth, and seniors. I believe that the town can create opportunities that will keep our young people rooted here, attract new businesses, and uplift our local entrepreneurs.”

Waller says she believes this can be accomplished by preserving Wadesboro’s small-town character and community spirit that she feels makes it so unique.

She says she feels that though Wadesboro is facing several interconnected challenges, the heart of it all is a deep need for stability, trust, and opportunity in the town’s institutions, infrastructure and in the lives of its residents.

Waller shares that she feels one way this can be accomplished is by creating the right conditions for small businesses to grow and residents to thrive, not just survive.

She adds, “Wadesboro has so much potential, but it requires leadership that sees the full picture and is willing to work together to bring Wadesboro together, to build something better, for everyone.”

Waller said her plan for Wadesboro begins with listening, truly engaging with residents, business owners, and community leaders to understand their needs, frustrations, and hopes. From there, Waller says her focus will be on taking practical, collaborative steps to build a stronger, more connected community.

Additionally, Waller said she feels a well-designed community center can serve all of Wadesboro by its ability to offer safe spaces for local youth, promote wellness through access to exercise and recreational programs, create jobs, and by fostering a stronger sense of belonging across generations.

Waller is an active member of the Anson County Historical Society and the Anson County Farmers Market, both of which, she says, reflects her deep appreciation for local heritage and community engagement.

Outside of work, she enjoys reading, gardening, canning, writing, and spending time with her family and their animals.

Waller says, “My husband works locally, and as a family, we enjoy participating in the many events and activities that make Anson County, and Wadesboro in particular, a wonderful place to live.”