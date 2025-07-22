ANSON COUNTY — Like many of you, I’ve watched our town decline from a place of pride to one of uncertainty, frustration, and fear. I’m not a politician to begin with nor am I looking for recognition—I’m a concerned citizen, a neighbor, and someone who is tired of being ignored by the very people who are supposed to serve us.

That’s why I’m running for Wadesboro Town Council.

Since June of 2024, our town has lost two police departments. Let that sink in. How does a town lose its entire police force twice in one year? The answer lies in leadership or the lack of it. Our current administration appears to be more focused on advancing personal agendas than protecting and serving the people of Wadesboro.

And truth be told, some of those agendas seem to be rooted in division. There are troubling signs that decisions are being influenced by less than a person’s qualifications or their value to our community. That’s not right. That’s not leadership. That’s not love. And it’s not how Wadesboro should operate.

I believe that every person, regardless of ethnicity, background, or beliefs, deserves to be treated fairly and with dignity.

We live in a world where ethnicity too often becomes a dividing line. But that is not the way it should be, and that is not the kind of leadership I intend to bring to the table. My relationship with Christ motivates me to love and serve every member of this community. My faith teaches me that we are all created in God’s image and that justice, mercy, and truth should be at the heart of public service.

Our town government needs a refresh. That’s why I support the creation of an ethics committee and a code of ethics for Wadesboro’s leadership. Frankly, many in our local government seem to be operating without any ethical compass. We need a structure that holds officials accountable to the people they serve.

In fact, I also support recall elections — as another candidate recently proposed — and I will gladly work with them to make it a reality. If the people lose confidence in their elected officials, they should have the right to remove them through due process. That’s democracy, and that’s fairness.

And while some of the folks who’ve been hired or voted into power don’t even live here, let me remind you — I do. I live here, I was raised here. I serve here. I give back to my community every day — not just at election time. My commitment to Wadesboro isn’t for show. It’s personal.

I’ve always been registered unaffiliated and that won’t change. I don’t answer to a political party, I answer to the people. My commitment is to the people of Wadesboro. I believe in listening to every voice, considering every concern, and leading with both strength and compassion.

Let me be real about something else: I’m not a perfect man. I have a criminal past from nearly 30 years ago. I was a troubled teen who made mistakes — a lot of them. But I’ve grown. I’ve changed. I’ve been redeemed. I am not that young, foolish kid anymore.

My past is exactly why I want to see outreach programs for our troubled youth—because if I’d had a mentor, maybe I wouldn’t have taken the path I did. But perhaps my struggles are part of what shaped me into the God-fearing, hard-working, grounded Christian man I am today. I truly believe God has had His hand on my life from the very beginning—and now He’s guiding me to serve this community with purpose and love.

Our people deserve truth, not a spin. We deserve safety, not fear. We deserve leadership, not power plays. Wadesboro is suffering, and it’s time to fix what’s broken.

We must restore a police department that protects and serves our community. We must invest in economic growth, good-paying jobs, and opportunities so that people don’t have to drive counties away to make ends meet. We must create an environment where our town employees feel appreciated and secure, not discarded. And we must unite, not divide.

This isn’t about politics. This is about people. This is about truth. And this is about restoring dignity, faith, and fairness to the town we all call home.

I’ve highlighted just a few of the issues that desperately need to be addressed—but let me be clear: there are many more. Wadesboro has been neglected for far too long, and the list of concerns continues to grow. If elected, I intend to do everything in my power to make this a better place for all of us—a town where families can feel safe, where opportunity is within reach, and where every voice matters.

I am unbought, unafraid, and unapologetically for the people of Wadesboro.

Let’s fix this. Let’s clean house and take our town back.