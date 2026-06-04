Domestic charges against Wadesboro Mayor Pro Tem dropped

WADESBORO – All charges against the Wadesboro Mayor Pro Tem have been dismissed as related to a domestic situation from early May.

Garrett Snuggs, 46, was arrested on May 2 for allegedly communicating threats by saying “I would slap you, but you are the police.” He allegedly made these threats to Jerica Willoughby, 27, who was also arrested on the same day. She was arrested for harassing Snuggs over the phone.

Snuggs’ bond was set for $500 and he posted it on May 4. On May 6, he took to social media with a three-minute video to defend himself.

“I want to be clear – I made no threats at any point to anyone. The allegations reflected in the warrant against me are untrue, both factually and categorically,” Snuggs said in the video.

Snuggs discussed how he received multiple harassing and threatening phone calls while at work. He went to the magistrate’s office to press charges against the person, but was unable to due to the inability of the office to verify an address. When he returned after confirming the address, he learned that the individual had pressed charges against him.

“I respect the role of our judicial system and the importance of due process,” he continued. “At the same time, I believe every individual deserves to be treated fairly and without bias. My experience did not reflect those standards and I am committed to ensuring that the full facts are brought forward through the proper legal channels.”

The charges against Snuggs were dropped on Tuesday, May 26 and the case was expunged from his record.

The charges against Willoughby were dropped on the same day, but there is no indication of expunction on her record.