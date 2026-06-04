DNA link cracks 2024 armed burglary case

CHARLOTTE – A Charlotte man has been taken into custody in Mecklenburg County in association to an Anson County home invasion from December of 2024.

“On December 21, 2024, at approximately 9:30 p.m., deputies with the Anson County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1655 Bethel Road in the Wadesboro area of Anson County in reference to a home invasion involving a person being shot,” read a recent release from the Anson County Sheriff’s Department.

When the deputies arrived on the scene, they found several victims that were restrained with plastic zip ties. One female victim had a gunshot wound to the leg and two other victims were found to have been assaulted with a handgun. All three victims would be transported to Atrium Health Anson Emergency Department for medical treatment.

Evidence collected from the scene was sent to the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory for processing. A person of interest was developed through DNA evidence from the crime scene, officials said.

A warrant was issued for 37-year-old Aaron Deunte Ratliff’s DNA and he was questioned after being taken into custody for unrelated misdemeanor charges out of Charlotte. The State Crime Laboratory confirmed that the DNA at the scene matched Ratliff’s and he was taken into custody without incident on Saturday, May 23.

Ratliff is being held in the Mecklenburg County Detention Center awaiting transfer back to Anson County. He is charged with first degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and five counts of first degree kidnapping.

His first hearing is scheduled for Friday, June 5 at 9:30 a.m.