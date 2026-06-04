Wadesboro man arrested for trespassing and stealing

WADESBORO – A Wadesboro man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges after authorities say he trespassed, broke into a residence and committed a larceny.

Terry Wilson Hildreth Jr., 39, is accused of trespassing and breaking into a storage shed in Wadesboro. He is also accused of damaging a lock on a camper and a door lock on an RV, which had damages of over $200. Lastly, he is also accused of stealing three Dewalt impact wrenches worth $1,200 and four car batteries worth $400, totaling $1,600.

Hildreth was arrested and charged with one felony count of felony larceny, one felony count of breaking and/or entering, one misdemeanor count of injury to personal property and one misdemeanor count of second degree trespassing.

He was previously arrested in March 2007 for breaking and/or entering, April 2007 for felony larceny, larceny after breaking and/or entering, larceny of a firearm, and safecracking, October 2022 for misdemeanor larceny, December 2022 for breaking and/or entering and attempted larceny and 2025 for second degree trespassing and misdemeanor larceny.

Watkin’s first court appearance was May 26. His next hearing is scheduled for June 30.

He was booked into the Anson County Jail under a $20,000 secured bond.