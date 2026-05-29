Student athletes recognized at Board of Education meeting

WADESBORO – Anson County Schools recognized athletes in the school system at the May 18 Board of Education meeting.

The first athlete recognized was Elin Lockhart for her achievements in baton twirling competitions. Among these were first place regional solo, first place open solo, and intermediate pageant strut at the East of the Mississippi pageant. She had several first places across many other competitions, including the NC State Baton Twirling Competition. At this particular event, Lockhart was named Majorette of North Carolina. She will be traveling to the University of Notre Dame in July for the national qualifier. While recognizing Lockhart, the Board also recognized Melanie Lyon for 45 years of dedication as the majorette coach.

The Board then recognized the Anson Middle School Boys Track Team for a Conference Championship season. The team produced multiple first-place finishes among multiple events. Tavarious Hudson was at the meeting, where he was recognized for first place in the 100 meter hurdles and first place in the 4×200 meter relay.

Macayla Mason and Hannah Austin were recognized for All Conference Honorable Mention for Soccer.

The Board recognized both the Anson High School Varsity Softball Team and Varsity Baseball Team for a 2nd round playoff appearance.

The Anson High Girls Track Team and Boys Track Teams were both recognized for outstanding seasons, leading to multiple Regional and State Qualifiers among multiple events. Coach Wall, the Coach for the Girls Track Team, was also honored as Conference Coach of the Year. The Boys Track Team also recognized McKenzie Bowman, Elijah Sellers, Nyhaij Johnson, and Dallas Lilly for the 4×100 relay State Championship.

Congratulations to all of these athletes and to Anson County Schools for a fantastic 2025-26 school year!