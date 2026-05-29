Anson County Arrests

ANSON COUNTY — A Wadesboro man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges after authorities said he stole a firearm, unlawfully concealed said firearm, possessing drugs and trafficking drugs.

Taurus Dashun Watkins, 30, is accused of possessing Schedule II drugs, oxycodone and methamphetamine. He was also accused of possessing over 25 grams of opioids, as well as over one-half ounce of marijuana, which is a Schedule VI drug. Allegedly also in his possession was drug paraphernalia, which included a digital scale and clear plastic baggies to package and store a controlled substance. On top of this, he was accused of possessing and concealing a firearm that was stolen. Lastly, he was accused of resisting a public officer, who was trying to arrest him.

Watkins was arrested and charged with one felony count of possessing a Schedule II with intent to sell, one felony count of possessing methamphetamine, one felony count of trafficking opium or heroin, one felony count of possessing a stolen firearm, one misdemeanor count of possessing marijuana, one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed gun, one misdemeanor county of possessing drug paraphernalia, and one misdemeanor of resisting a public officer.

He was previously charged in 2013 for attempting to flee arrest with motor vehicle, 2019 for carrying a concealed gun and possession of stolen goods and property, and 2023 for possessing marijuana in the amount of one-half ounce to one-and-one-half ounces.

Watkin’s first court appearance was April 27. His next hearing is scheduled for May 4. He was booked into the Anson County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond.

In a separate case, a Stanly County woman and Stanly County man accused of larceny and trespassing offenses were apprehended in Anson County.

Samantha Wilson Drake, 53, and John Clinton Dunbar, 50, are accused of stealing two catalytic converts, possessing said converts, conspiring to commit a felony, and trespassing on the property of the victim.

Drake and Dunbar were arrested and both charged with one felony count of larceny of motor vehicle parts, one felony count of possession of stolen goods and property, one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony, and one misdemeanor count of second degree trespassing.

Drake was previously charged in 2019 and 2023, both for shoplifting and concealing goods. She has charges pending against her in the Stanly County District Court for operating a vehicle with no insurance, expired registration card/tag, and failure to carry a valid drivers’ license.

Dunbar was previously charged in 2002 for injury to personal property, 2010 for possession of stolen goods or property, and 2010 for larceny.

Drake’s first court appearance was April 21. Her next hearing is scheduled for May 5. She was booked into the Anson County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

Dunbar’s first court appearance was April 21. His next hearing is scheduled for May 5. He was booked into the Anson County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond.