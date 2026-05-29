Community members voice concerns over recent dismissals

WADESBORO – Residents of Anson County have been questioning the recent staffing changes of the Anson County Board of Elections, asking for clarification of fairness and transparency.

At the Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, April 21, several residents addressed the board with concerns about transparency and fairness in regards to the firing of the director and assistant director of the Board of Elections. Among these residents was Board of Election member, Ross Streater, who also voiced his concerns about the manner in which the terminations occurred.

“I stand before you today not in anger, but in concern. Concern for fairness, transparency, and the integrity of our public institutions,” said Judy Little. “We are concerned about whether proper procedures were followed, whether there was clear notice and whether there was a fair opportunity to respond.”

Streater pointed out the first dismissal, which was for the assistant director, occurred without a public vote. He said that in the minutes for the meetings, as well as the tapes, and no motion was ever made to dismiss him. He also mentioned how the director was dismissed, as well. Streater also voiced his concerns about how the two new people that have recently been hired had come into their new roles.

“…they have hired two new peoples. This job, these two jobs never been advertised. There’s not a application on file where these people filled out. We was handed a resume of these two peoples,” Streater commented. “The two Democrats on the Board were not allowed to be part of the interview.”

Streater also brought up concerns about the pay rate. He said that the other Board members wanted to pay the new members higher than what the previous people in these roles were making. He said it was rumored that the new director would make over $71, 000, as opposed to the $62, 263.50 it had previously been. However, the Board of Commissioners made a motion to keep it at $62,263.50. They also made a motion to keep the assistant director’s salary at $43,387.50, as opposed to the $50,000 that had been rumored. Streater also voiced concerns about how the new hires were not drug tested or subjected to a background check.

“Public trust is built when institutions follow their own rules and uphold the standards expected of them,” commented Little.

The session ended with more information about what had occurred, but residents still want more answers about how everything occurred and what actions will happen now. The Board of Commissioners asked for a response from the State Board of Elections, in order to get more information before they took any actions.