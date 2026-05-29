Anson County Health Department to host Christmas in July event

ANSON COUNTY – The Anson County Health Department will host a “Christmas in July” event Thursday, July 23, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., giving residents a festive experience while also taking care of their health needs.

“Our goal is simple but impactful: to prevent children from being excluded from school due to missing vaccines, while also creating a fun, welcoming environment that connects families to vital health services offered in our community,” read a release from the Health Department.

The event will include free immunizations for eligible children, $25 sports physicals, educational resources for families, and community partner engagement.

The Health Department is asking for help from the community to help ensure success for this event. They are accepting donations of any kind, in order to provide school supplies, snacks, goody bags, and educational materials for families, according to the cover letter.

“If you are interested in supporting this initiative or have questions, please contact Claretta Little, Immunization Nurse at 704-694-5188. Monetary donations can be made out to the Anson County Health Department, 110 E. Ashe St., Wadesboro, NC and sent to me. If you prefer to send supplies as outlined earlier, those can also be sent to or delivered the Anson County Health Department to the attention of Brian Ellerby, Health Director,” the release read.