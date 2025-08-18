Carlton and Erica Reid are working every day towards making their dreams of success a reality in Anson County

ANSON COUNTY — Carlton and Erica Reid moved to Anson County from Detroit, Michigan in 2022 and immediately set about putting their God-given talents in the kitchen to good use, when they opened their own side business of home-made treats called Simple Sweets by EVR.

Saturday, the couple prepared their sweets and were hard at work selling them from a booth set up at the Burger King. Erica promises the couple will be popping up at the Anson County Farmer’s Market next Saturday.

“My background is in baking, “ says Erica. Carlton proudly added his wife was in the kitchen all Friday night until 1 a.m. Saturday morning preparing their delicious cakes and other treats.

“We are working towards one day having a bakery shop,” she explained.

Her husband, a professional, semi-retired chef, runs the kitchen at the Samaritan’s Inn where he serves up full bellies and smiles.

“It is all about the presentation and being consistent,” said Carlton. “People will keep coming back for a good experience.”

On Saturday, the Reids showcased Erica’s take on Carrot Cake.

Simple Sweets by EVR customer David Monica fancies himself to be a Carrot Cake Connoisseur. After trying a slice of Erica’s, he said, “This is probably the best carrot cake I have ever had. If it’s not, it’s close enough. Is there more?”