ANSON COUNTY— This year the Anson County Chamber sponsored Big Game Hunting Tournament at Four Branches Sporting Preserve is in its 25th year and Chamber President Sandy Cox says it is not too late to get in on securing your spot in this year’s legacy hunt, which Cox says will take place Friday, November 28, and Saturday, November 29 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., with weigh-ins taking place at Four Branches Sporting Preserve, located at 425 Poplar Hill Church Road in Polkton.



In her second year as acting president of the Anson County Chamber, Cox has seen firsthand the impact the Big Game Hunt Tournament has in the community.



She said, “This event is essential to the community because it brings in hunters from all over, boosting local tourism and supporting our Anson County businesses. A long-standing tradition, this event strengthens community pride and remains one of our more popular events.”



The mission of the Anson County Chamber is “To promote and preserve the business climate and quality of life for the general welfare of all citizens in Anson County,” and one way the Chamber continues this commitment is through time honored, community involved traditions such as the Big Game Hunt, a fundraiser that benefits Anson County small businesses throughout the year.



“Together we are building a stronger, safer and more connected community, and we could not do it without you,” says Cox, appreciative for all of the event’s sponsors.



Robbie Hill participates in the Big Game Hunt every year and is looking forward to another successful year of hunting and making memories, because when it comes to hunting, it truly is a “family affair” for the Hill family.



Not only does Hill and his family participate in the event every year, he is is also the Title Sponsor for the event.



He said, “During COVID I know it became difficult for businesses to step up and sponsor. and I didn’t want this important community event to disappear, so I told the Chamber unless someone else wants to step up, I am glad to always be their Title Sponsor for the Big Game Hunt. It’s too important to our community.”



Hill says he thinks a lot of the Chamber and feels hunting is not only an enjoyable pastime, but also a way of life for most in Anson County.



“I love to see children having fun outdoors. I don’t like to push hunting on them. I didn’t push it on my own, but I sure encouraged them,” said Hill, who says his kids love to come every year. He added, “This event is truly for everyone- youth and women- all community involvement. I can’t say enough good about it — I know it helps the Chamber’s fundraising efforts throughout the year. My wife’s not much for hunting but she loves to come out and spend time with the family. I gotta say, when November hits, all I want to do is get in the woods somewhere.”



Commissioner Chair James Caudle also serves on the Chamber Board of Directors and is an avid hunter himself. The County comes first with Caudle, so he says he regretfully does not have the time he once did to devote to this beloved hobby but still takes an invested interest in the success of the Big Game Hunt Tournament all the same.



He said, “The Big Game Hunt is a vital fundraising event the Chamber of Commerce puts on to help fund the Chamber’s mission of promoting and preserving a business-friendly climate here in Anson County. This event capitalizes on a large recreational activity that Anson County is known for while also promoting responsible hunting practices. It is an event that brings together all ages of hunters across multiple counties.”



Even though the young father finds himself too busy for the deer blind these days, he assures his constituents, “I’m not starving just yet. I still know how to hunt.”



Caty Edwards is Chair for the Chamber Board of Directors and says he looks forward to the Big Game Hunt Tournament every year.



“The annual Anson Chamber of Commerce Big Game Hunt is always one of our favorite events of the year. The Chamber loves highlighting one of our county’s greatest resources —our people and their dedication to conserving the natural beauty of Anson County through hunting,” says Edwards, adding, “It is a fun and competitive event for people of all ages, and it is a great way to draw attention to Anson County business and tourism.”



The Anson County Chamber would like to remind hunters they may hunt anywhere in North Carolina where they have legal right to do so. The Anson County Chamber of Commerce does not provide property on which to hunt and accepts no responsibility for providing property on which to hunt. Hunting is prohibited on the Pee Dee National Wildlife Refuge.



More information on this event can be found by calling the Chamber directly at 704-694-4181 or its Facebook page. Spots for this year’s Big Game Hunt Tournament are still available so stop by the Chamber or contact Sandy Cox to snap up you or your family’s spot(s) today!