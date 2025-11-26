WINGATE – Anson High School is making a splash with the launch of its first-ever swim team, set to begin competition during the 2025-26 school year. The program has been long anticipated by students, families, and staff who have hoped to see swimming added to the school’s athletics offerings.

Community interest is already strong. At an informational meeting held November 6, ten students and their families attended to learn more about the upcoming season and expressed enthusiasm about being part of the inaugural team.

“We are very excited about the new swim program at Anson High School,” the public information officer stated. “This is a program our community has been hopeful for, especially for students who may not participate in other sports but still want to be part of a team and represent their school. We’re thrilled to be able to make this available to them.”

Because Anson High does not have an on-site pool, the team will practice at Wingate University through a new partnership between the two schools. Practices have already begun, marking the first official step toward building the roster and preparing athletes for competition.

