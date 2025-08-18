ANSON COUNTY — The first meeting of the Anson County Animal Control Advisory Committee was held Friday. On the agenda was the committee’s immediate need to focus on appointing officers to positions.

Appointed members Sheriff Scott Howell, Human Resources Manger Rodney Diggs, Health Department Manager Roslynn Ingram, Health Department Director Brian Ellerby, Animal Services Director Maureen Lett, and Friends of the Animal Shelter President Christine Morton were all in attendance.

Committee members voted to select Brian Ellerby as Chair, Christine Morton as Vice Chair, and Maureen Lett as Secretary.

From there, members discussed goals for the committee and Sheriff Howell suggested if county commissioners more clearly defined their expectations for the committee, it might better illuminate their path moving forward. Forbes agreed to follow up with commissioners on his end.

Next, a schedule was hammered out and the committee will now meet every third Wednesday of the month in the Commissioner Meeting Room on the second floor of the Anson County Government building at 10 a.m.

The next Animal Control Advisory Committee is scheduled for August 13.